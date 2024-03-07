"It's UConn's time of year": Dan Hurley has bullish take on Huskies ahead of 2024 March Madness

The excitement around March Madness is increasing day by day. Meanwhile, UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley has showcased unwavering confidence and optimism about his team's prospects.

Following their regular-season Big East championship, Hurley expressed how confident he is about his current roster.

"It's March, and it's UConn's time of year," Hurley said in a recent interview.

Hurley acknowledged the challenges of the NCAA Tournament and that coaches are judged based on their team's performances in March. But he also highlighted winning the regular-season championship:

"It's a lot harder for over three months in a brutal league. The championship, I think, is the most significant thing you can do besides winning the national championship."

Hurley's comment comes after the second-ranked UConn Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East) clinched the conference's regular-season championship. The Huskies have an impressive average of 81.6 points per game.

In the last five games, they displayed their offensive power as well as defensive tenacity.

Their recent victories include a one-sided 91-61 victory over Seton Hall, a convincing 101-65 victory over DePaul and an impressive 81-53 win over then-No. 8 Marquette. Despite an 85-66 loss to then-No. 15 Creighton, the Huskies bounced back with a dominant 78-54 win over Villanova.

They have been supported by the immense efforts of their star players like Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer. Newton averages 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. Meanwhile, Spencer averages 14.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 3.2 apg.

UConn Huskies's remarkable NCAA Tournament history

Connecticut vs. Georgetown

The UConn Huskies' remarkable success includes five NCAA Tournament championships. They won national titles in 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2023. They are the defending champions of the tournament.

The Huskies' five NCAA crowns have them tied with powerhouse programs like Duke and Indiana for the fourth-most championships in NCAA history. Moreover, they have captured seven Big East Tournament championships and hold the record for the most Big East regular-season titles (11).

