  • "Jake better ball out for you": College hoops fans react to Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder's outfit for Cowboys training camp

"Jake better ball out for you": College hoops fans react to Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder's outfit for Cowboys training camp

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 03, 2025 05:34 GMT
Haley Cavinder and her fianc&eacute; Jake Ferguson
Haley Cavinder and her fiancé Jake Ferguson - Source: Getty

Former Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder, along with her twin sister Hanna and her fiancé Jake Ferguson's mom, is on her way to the Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California.

On Saturday, the Cavinder twins' Instagram account shared a video of all three of them showing off their outfits before leaving for the Cowboys' training camp, which began on July 22.

"OOTD IN CALI 🏈," the caption read.
In the video, Haley was seen wearing an all-white outfit as she described the details.

"Okay, so we are in Oxford, California to go camping to see (Ferguson), and we're gonna give you guys our outfit of the days. My top is from All The Ways by Revolve, my pants are Superdown — they're kind of baggy — and then I have white Under Armour shoes on, my favorite."
Fans reacted to Haley Cavinder's fit in the comment section.

"Looking hot with the cowboys hat," one fan wrote.
"Jake better ball out for you 😂," a fan said.
"Mrs. Cav and her short hair😍," another added.
"man I'm right corner accident❤️❤️," one comment read.
"Fit check ✅," a user commented.
"What's Hanna wearing," one more asked.
Fan comments on Instagram (@cavindertwins/IG)
Fan comments on Instagram (@cavindertwins/IG)

Cavinder, who played her final college season at Miami, got engaged to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson in April. Although their wedding date is yet to be disclosed, she has been sharing glimpses of her wedding preparations on Instagram.

Haley Cavinder and her sister Hanna launch Under Armour line at Dick's

Hanna and Haley Cavinder were two of the highest NIL-valued college athletes in the country. Throughout their careers, the Cavinder twins have partnered with brands like Raising Cane's, Victoria's Secret, GHOST, WWE, Champs Sports and Under Armour.

They also teamed up with Dick's Sporting Goods this year and on Wednesday, the twins announced their activewear line with Under Armour at the store.

"What a dream🥹 social media changed our lives in the best way... couldn't have done it without any of you guys," their shared Instagram post read.
The video showed the twins visiting Dick’s Sporting Goods and giving fans a first look at their collection. The collection includes everything from sports bras and leggings to athletic shirts and shorts.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
