Jared McCain has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, thus ending the speculation around his impressive collegiate career at the Duke Blue Devils. Standing at 6'3" and weighing 197 pounds, McCain combines his scoring ability with a strong defensive game and a high basketball IQ.

Apart from the hard work that McCain has put through the years, his basketball skills also come from his father, Lance McCain, who played college basketball at Midland College.

Hailing from Sacramento, Jared McCain was born to Lance and Jina McCain. His mother often posts pictures of Jared and his brother Jayce McCain, who plays college basketball for the CSU San Marcos Cougars.

Let’s look at 5 adorable photos showing the adorable relationship of the Blue Devils athlete with his parents:

#1 Jared McCain enjoys some family time

Jina posted this photo some time back as the McCains enjoyed family time on a beach. The college basketball season takes a lot of energy and it's important to rejuvenate what's better than family to cheer you up? McCain's mom captioned the pic:

"I forgot this one! My boys!! ❤️"

#2 Jina wishes Lance on his special day

Jina McCain wished Lance his 58th birthday with a family picture featuring Jared and Jayce in their young teenage years.

#3 Hawaiian adventure

Jina McCain, wearing a low-neck white top posed for a selfie alongside Lance during a trip to the Hawaai. She captioned the IG post:

"I was able to tag along with Lance on his trip to Hawaii. Short but very nice!"

#4 Father's Day special

Lance McCain found himself on Jina's IG page once again holding toddlers - Jared and Jayce in both hands. The post was captioned:

"One my favorite pictures of my Guys. We can never say enough how loved and appreciated you are!

Happy Fathers Day !"

#5 Family bonding over golf

The McCains had an adorable photo uploaded on Gina's IG as Lance posed in a white t-shirt and blue denim shorts while Jina and the boys opted for black. The photo was captioned,

"I sure love my family!! We had the best day. Breakfast, dinner and miniature golf with my boys. What more could a mom ask for❤️❤️"

With the support of his parents always behind him, it will be interesting to see where Jared McCain ends up in the 2024 NBA Draft.

