JuJu Watkins' teammate shares hilarious response when asked to name the GOAT

JuJu Watkins's USC teammate Talia von Oelhoffen had a fun interaction with fans during a "Talk to Me" session on Instagram Story. One particular question stood out when she was asked to name the GOAT, and she responded with pictures of LeBron James.

Oelhoffen overlayed the text she had received from a fan with a question on the picture, which read "GOAT?"

However, the funny part was that the collage of pictures of James she used in the story were all random images of the four-time NBA champion, where he was captured making hilarious faces.

Screenshot via Instagram (@taliavonoelhoffen/IG)

Von Oelhoffen joined the Trojans last summer for her fifth year of college eligibility, having previously played with Oregon State for four seasons. She started in 34 games for Lindsay Gottlieb's team last season, averaging 5.9 points and 3.3 assists.

Her teammate, JuJu Watkins, who led the team in scoring, putting up 23.9 points on average, also named LeBron James as her GOAT on Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae Johnson last September.

"I say as far as a legend, probably LeBron. Just like, learning about his story — literally being the greatest, you know and he's still going. So just to hear about his story, it's just really inspiring," Watkins said (TS: 21:35).

JuJu Watkins shared her experience working with her idol LeBron James

JuJu Watkins has been fortunate to achieve a lot in her career at a very young age. She broke the freshman record for most points scored in a season, with 920, surpassing Tina Hutchinson's previous record of 898 points.

Last November, Watkins signed an NIL deal with State Farm and starred alongside her idol, LeBron James, in one of the company's commercials.

"My first commercial was a Nike commercial with LeBron. That was like one of the moments where I'm like starstruck and I don't feel that a lot," Watkins said, per Facebook post by Uninterrupted.

"I would say compared to other 17-year-olds, my life is pretty crazy. I look at how much exposure I've gotten this last year. I'm definitely grateful to be in this position in high school and definitely looking forward to what the future holds in college."

The Lakers’ star also had some good things to say about JuJu Watkins, as he praised the USC guard after her 38-point outburst against UCLA in February.

"JUJU TOO TOUGH!! 🔥🔥🔥💪🏾" James replied to an X post by Romeo Travis.

Watkins injured her ACL in the NCAA second-round game against Mississippi State, and it remains if she will be available to play at the start of next season.

