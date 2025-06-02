USC Trojans’ star JuJu Watkins may be sidelined due to injury, but that didn’t stop her from monitoring the WNBA and offering her thoughts on the game.

In an interview on Sunday with Jezzelle Banks on social media, Watkins didn’t hesitate when asked who the funniest person in the league is. She called Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson the funniest person in the WNBA and went on to name her as the also the face of the league.

Overtime Select’s social media account posted a clip on Instagram, showing JuJu Watkins sitting with five-star-rated Jezelle Banks during an interview. Banks plays for Ursuline Academy and is expected to be part of the class of 2027 with 96 scouts grade from ESPN.

“Hands down Sydney,” Watkins said. “She is hilarious. She could really stop basketball and just be a comedian full-time. She’s funny. I’ve seen bits of her show on Instagram.”

Watkins’ admiration for Colson went beyond just comedy, as she also mentioned the guard as the face of the WNBA. The WNBA guard has averaged 1.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals.

“It gotta be Sydney,” Watkins said. “She claims it and nobody else claims it. So I give it to her.”

Sydney Colson’s off-court presence has built a reputation with her expressions and responses, shining light on her personality.

USC’s JuJu Watkins named a finalist for the BET Award amid recovery

USC star JuJu Watkins was named a finalist for the Sportswoman of the Year award at the upcoming BET Awards. The USC Trojans' social media account announced on May 14 ahead of her highly anticipated return to the court.

Watkins tore her right ACL on March 24 and continues to receive recognition for her influence both on and off the hardwood. The award ceremony is set to be held at the Peacock Theater on Jun. 9.

Watkins was recognized alongside last year’s winner, Angel Reese, during her season at LSU and her entry into the WNBA.

The 6-foot-2 guard was also a finalist in 2024 and is set to share the stage with Simone Biles, Dawn Staley, Claressa Shields, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Sha’Carri Richardson, A’ja Wilson and Flau’jae Johnson. This year, both Reese and Johnson are back on the nominee list.

Despite her 2024–25 season, Watkins averaged nearly 24 points per game and helped guide USC to a No. 1 national ranking, earning top honors at the university’s Tommy Awards.

Though she remains sidelined without a confirmed return date, Watkins’ journey through recovery is being watched closely. JuJu Watkins will be expecting to come back stronger, ready to lead the Trojans.

