“Keep watching” - $2.5 billion valued Reebok gives LSU star Angel Reese heartfelt tribute amid WBNA draft decision

LSU standout Angel Reese has announced her decision to enter the 2024 WNBA draft. Reese's collegiate career has been nothing short of remarkable, propelling LSU to their first national title last year and a subsequent Elite Eight appearance this year, elevating her to national fame.

In recognition of Reese's impact, the $2.5 billion valued Reebok paid a heartfelt tribute. Via an Instagram post, Reebok shared a picture of Reese alongside their logo with the words "Keep Watching," signaling their anticipation for her future endeavors. The caption read,

"Congrats on an incredible college career, @angelreese10 👑 But this was just the beginning. Can’t wait to watch the next chapter unfold."

Reese's prowess extends beyond the court, as evidenced by her impressive NIL deals totaling $1.7 million, including partnerships with Reebok, Airbnb, Amazon, and others. Her decision to enter the draft reflects her readiness for the next level. Speaking to Vogue, Reese stated,

"I've done everything I wanted to in college. I've won a national championship, I've gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro -- and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

Towering tall, Angel Reese stands out at 6-foot-3. She's racke­d up awards galore. SEC Player of the Ye­ar. First Team All-American honors, unanimous. Last season, he­r skills shone bright. ESPN pegs her se­venth overall pick - a first-rounder de­stined for Minnesota Lynx.

LSU star Angel Reese opens up about challenges amid NCAA loss

Angel Re­ese, The LSU Tige­rs' standout, candidly revealed the­ challenges she faced after her squad's elimination from the­ NCAA women's basketball tournament. Re­ese opene­d up about the arduous year since the­ir triumphant 2023 NCAA championship victory, disclosing the various forms of attacks and threats she e­ndured, saying,

"I’ve been through so much. I’ve seen so much. I’ve been attacked so many times. Death threats. I’ve been sexualized. I’ve been threatened."

Despite these challenges, Angel Reese remained steadfast, emphasizing her commitment to standing strong for her teammates. She revealed feeling unsettled since the championship win but affirmed,

“I wouldn’t change anything.”

During the much-anticipated Elite Eight matchup against Iowa, Angel Reese faced off against Caitlin Clark, recalling their rivalry from the previous season's title game. Although characterized as a villain, Reese clarified her competitive spirit, asserting,

“We don’t hate each other; we're just super competitive.”

Reflecting on her turbulent journey, Angel Reese acknowledged her support system but lamented the lack of opportunity to voice her experiences. However, she remained resolute, declaring,

“I’m unapologetically me. Keep being who you are.”

In a standout performance, Caitlin Clark, the top scorer in Division I history, delivered 41 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists, while Reese contributed 17 points and a remarkable 20 rebounds.