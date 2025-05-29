Kentucky star Otega Oweh pulls from 2025 NBA draft to return to Mark Pope's squad for 2025-26 season

Mark Pope gets a major boost to his 2025-26 roster as Otega Oweh is returning to the Kentucky Wildcats. The guard had entered the draft this offseason but has withdrawn early. He has one year of collegiate eligibility left.

Oweh had a good showing in the combine earlier this month. He shot over 50% in off-the-dribble and spot-up drills and 45% in 3-point showouts. The guard then posted 10 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals in the first scrimmage. He then followed with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals in the second one.

"I got great feedback from NBA teams but the consensus was to come back to school and have a great year," Oweh said about his decision.

"I want to try and up my stock even more and put myself in a position to win a national championship with all the possible accolades that come with that.

Otega Oweh had one of the better showings of all the players in the combine. However, a problem area was his 3-point shooting, as he only made one triple during the scrimmages. Last season, less than 20% of his total attempts came from beyond the arc, which he made with 35.5% efficiency.

With dependable long-range shooting, Oweh could earn a guaranteed first-round call from an NBA team, which is what the guard is aiming for.

Otega Oweh is determined to win a national title with Kentucky

Otega Oweh had a breakout season under Mark Pope and aims to continue that trajectory next season as well. He had more than eight 20-point games during the end of the regular season, where he also hit multiple game-winners.

Now, the guard is aiming for nothing short of the NCAA championship with Kentucky.

"We have the talent to be the No. 1 team in the country," he said.

"A lot of guys who are hungry to make that jump and that intensity to go get national championship No. 9 for Kentucky. I'm excited to play with everyone. It will be a fun year."

Otega Oweh is one of the biggest returnees for Mark Pope, who has added transfers like Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe, Denzel Aberdeen, Kam Williams and Mouhamed Dioubate. The school has also added three freshmen.

