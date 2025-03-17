Keshon Gilbert injury update: Iowa State HC T.J. Otzelberger shares major news on Cyclones forward’s March Madness availability

The Iowa State Cyclones, coached by T.J. Otzelberger, are ramping up for this year's NCAA national tournament. As their opponent and placement has been set during Selection Sunday, the team couldn't be more excited about how they will fare after finishing with a 24-9 overall record.

During the team's press conference right after Selection Sunday concluded, Otzelberger started his interview by providing an update on key cogs such as Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert, highlighting the announcement of the latter's season-ending injury.

"So, before we get going, I know the question of Tamin and Keshon and their health will come up. So, I'd rather just address it right away then we can move on to other additional questions you might have. But, with Tamin, he's progressing well, and each day he is getting better and so, we fully anticipate he'll be ready to go for our game on Friday," T.J. Otzelberger said.

"With Keshon, we decided that he needs to focus on his rehab, and getting his body back right. So, he won't be available as we move forward."

Otzelberger then doubled down on information regarding his star guard in Gilbert and his focus on recovering his body to full strength.

"I'm gonna leave it right now just again in terms of those guys with just again, in terms of those guys with their injury, and kind of stick to that first statement of Tamin will be ready to go and with Ke', he's got to focus on him getting back healthy, and getting back to being him," he said.

The Cyclones will open their postseason against the No. 14-seeded Lipscomb Bisons on Friday, March 21, in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

T.J. Otzelberger shares his own personal scouting report of the Lipscomb Bisons

Later on in the presser, as he re-asserted that Keshon Gilbert is not coming back no matter how deep their run is in the national tournament, T.J. Otzelberger was asked about his thoughts on their upcoming first-round opponent, sharing that he knows just a tad bit of information about them.

"Very little. I know they're a very skilled team. They're extremely well-coached. They've got a player from Wisconsin, who was familiar with a very skilled forward that's from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, that can really score the basketball. They're a team that plays with great purpose and discipline and again, if you get to this field, you're a really good team," Otzelberger said. [0:18]

"They're one of those teams that can really space in, they could shoot the ball out with great consistency," T.J. Otzelberger added.

Should the Iowa State Cyclones defeat them and progress to Round 2 of the NCAA national tournament, then they'll be facing the winner of the matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels versus the victor from the San Diego Aztecs and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

