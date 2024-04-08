Although Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes fell 87-75 to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game on Sunday, the many fans of Clark who held out their hopes was the wife of Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin Juszczyk.

Kristin shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account to extend her support to Iowa's star point guard. She also shared a picture of the group chat messages from her husband and her friend, Chloe Kittle, the wife of George Kittle.

"I bleed yellow and black," Kristin wrote.

The San Francisco 49ers fullback and his wife are passionate Caitlin fans of Caitlin Clark, who played her last college basketball game as she declared for the 2024 WNBA in February.

Kristin Juszczyk also created a custom-designed vest for Clark when she played against Ohio State in March. The vest featured cutouts of Clark's name and her jersey No. 22 in white, black and yellow.

Although Kristin and her husband passionately supported Clark, the Hawkeyes, and the star player were unable to stop the Gamecocks from winning the national championship title.

South Carolina defeated Caitlin Clark and Iowa 87-75

South Carolina freshman guard Tessa Johnson delivered an impressive performance and outshone her six-point scoring average. With 19 points and three triples, she led South Carolina to a 49-46 halftime lead and a strong third quarter. The Gamecocks bagged their second national title in three years.

The Hawkeyes' role players, Kate Martin and Sydney Affolter, made an impactful start by securing a 7-0 lead. However, Caitlin Clark swiftly took over, scoring 13 consecutive points with a versatile display.

The AP Player of the Year award winner sank two 3-pointers, drew fouls on two additional attempts, and added points from inside the paint, propelling Iowa to a 20-9 advantage by the first media timeout.

Clark ended her collegiate career with a stellar performance, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists on 10-for-28 shooting.

