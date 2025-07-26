  • home icon
  LeBron James' son Bryce James, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries show off slick moves in trending TikTok clip

By Victor Isikhueme
Published Jul 26, 2025 16:10 GMT
LeBron James
LeBron James' son Bryce James, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries show off slick moves in trending TikTok clip - Image source: Image via Getty/Imagn

Bryce James, son of NBA star LeBron James, performed a social media trend with Koa Peat and Brayden Burries. On Friday, James posted an Instagram reel where the trio showed off their dance moves in a fun, choreographed video.

The video, shared on James’ Instagram, featured the trio pulling off synchronized moves with swag as they took turns displaying their moves. Dressed casually in athletic wear, James wore a sleeveless “Arizona Wildcats” hoodie as the group danced in a hallway. The caption reads:

“This tough 🕺 @_justbryce @carterdbryant @braydenburries0.”
The video has already garnered over 9,000 likes in less than a day and continues to rise in popularity. James, born Jun. 14, 2007, in Ohio, has grown up in the public eye as the younger son of LeBron and Savannah James.

He started at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, briefly transferring to Campbell Hall, then Notre Dame High School, before ultimately returning to Sierra Canyon in late 2023.

In December 2022, he signed an NIL deal with Klutch Sports, the agency that also represents his father. Bryce signed with the Arizona Wildcats in April.

Bryce James shares thoughts on LeBron’s NBA future

During an Instagram live session with 2026 recruit Dezhon Hall in July, Bryce James was asked whether he thought his dad would still be in the NBA long enough to team up with him after his upcoming college career at the University of Arizona comes to a close.

“I ain’t gonna lie, that’s OD,” Bryce said. “They said my dad is still gonna be in the league when I get drafted. That’s too much. No. No. ’Cause look ... he’s gonna be 42, bro.”
LeBron kept NBA fans and analysts guessing about his next move. Although the four-time MVP has reportedly opted into his player option to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2025–26 season, that hasn’t stopped the rumors surrounding potential trades and even retirement.

Bryce’s comment offers a candid look into the James family’s dynamics. If Bryce follows a one-and-done path like his older brother Bronny, he could enter the 2026 NBA draft. By then, LeBron would be 42 years old and in his 24th season.

As for Bryce, the three-star recruit averaged 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season.

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

Edited by Krutik Jain
