Light at the end of the tunnel for LSU in March Madness as Kim Mulkey gives optimistic injury update on Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow

The LSU Tigers, coached by Kim Mulkey, just found out where they will be placed in the upcoming 2025 NCAA national tournament. On Selection Sunday, March 16, they are named to be the third seed of the Spokane 1 Regional as they finished the season with a 28-5 overall record, 12-4 during SEC play.

Tigers have more good news coming their way as key standouts Aneesah Morrow and Flau'jae Johnson are expected to return to action when the postseason starts off for the team that is seeking a return to national championship glory after they won it all back in 2023. This means that Mulkey's squad will be bolstered with a full lineup for their first-round fixture.

Mulkey confirmed the news during her press conference for Selection Sunday, where she was asked the status of star guards' recovery and how they will fare with the national tournament just being days away:

"Yeah, good to go. Good to go. I think Morrow and Flau'jae are in a boot but that's just, I don't know why they're still in it. But, I guess they just keep them in it," (0:40)

Morrow has been nursing a lower leg injury since LSU's 2025 SEC tournament semifinal loss to the Texas Longhorns back on March 8, while Johnson has been out since the Tigers' penultimate regular season fixture against the Alabama Crimson Tide on February 27, where they lost in overtime, 88-85.

For the campaign, Johnson led the team in points with an 18.9 average to go with 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals a game. Morrow, meanwhile, was averaging a double-double of 18.5 markers and 13.6 boards to go along with 1.4 dimes and 2.6 swipes per contest.

Kim Mulkey expresses her and the LSU Tigers' excitement towards another national tournament berth

Later on in the presser, Kim Mulkey was asked about her and her program's mindset heading into another potential deep national tournament run. The tenured tactician shared:

"It's like excitement in the air. Just look at our fans out there, it's exciting to see who you're going to play, exciting to once again be exposed on national television. You can't put a dollar sign on what that means, and to see LSU up there, to see the girls in the video, this is why you play, and only 16 of us get to host," Mulkey shared. (2:37)

The LSU Tigers will begin their national tournament run on Saturday, March 22, against the No. 14 seed in the San Diego Aztecs on their homefloor.

