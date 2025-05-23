LSU commit Divine Bourrage drops 1-word response after being named Female Athlete of the Year at Davenport North

Iowa's Gatorade Player of the Year and five-star LSU Tigers commit Divine Bourrage has added another accolade to her high school resume. The shooting guard has been recognized as the Female Athlete of the Year award by Davenport High School Department of Athletics.

She showcased appreciation for her award, posting the image of her certificate with a response on Instagram.

"Blessed," Bourrage wrote.

Four-star LSU signee's reaction to her Female Athlete of the Year award | via @vine_spirit/ig

The 5-foot-11 hooper is coming off a junior season, averaging 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists. She led the school to a 22-3 record for the Mississippi Athletic Conference title and Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals.

Bourrage posted 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals in the elimination game. The guard earned All-Tournament Team and Class 5A All-State honors. She's also expected to be a nominee for the Iowa High School Sports Awards' Girls Basketball Player of the Year honor.

Why did Divine Bourrage choose Kim Mulkey's LSU?

Ranked No. 5 in ESPN's 2025 recruiting class, Divine Bourrage was pursued by Virginia Tech, Arizona, Baylor, Kentucky, South Carolina and other programs.

However, she opted to play for the LSU Tigers last year, thanks to her bond with Kim Mulkey.

"I like how Kim Mulkey is with her players," Bourrage said. "She's really loving with them, and I feel that’s what a player needs. Then I'm heavy on the family aspect, and I think that’s what stood out the most.

"It's a dream come true. I've been a big Kim Mulkey fan for a long time. So, when they hit me up and offered me I almost cried about that. I've talked to coach Mulkey a lot over the phone and she's big on family, so it makes sense she's like that with her players."

Divine Bourrage will join fellow five-star recruit, Bella Hines, as one of the most exciting freshmen to watch this season. Kentucky Miss Basketball, ZaKiyah Johnson, and member of the 2025 USA Women's Nike Hoop Summit team, Grace Knox, will also join the team.

Coach Kim Mulkey has the top rated recruiting class of all women's basketball this season.

