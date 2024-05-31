LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson, who is also a rapper, has become one of the most recognizable faces in women's college basketball after the departure of her illustrious teammate Angel Reese to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA. Reflecting her newfound status within the game, Johnson was among a host of celebrity athletes invited to one of the most exclusive sports events.

The popular LSU star was among the sports personalities invited to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Sports Beach 2024 event. The event, organized by Stagwell, will be held in Paris on June 17-20.

Johnson will join sports personalities like Jason and Travis Kelce, Karen Carney, Mary Earps, Draymond Green, DeAndre Hopkins, and Amanda Kassar at the event.

Flau'jae Johnson showed her excitement at being included among the stars for the event on her Instagram stories captioning the news article:

"International 4!! Leggo," she wrote.

The event is a meeting of minds between athletes, brands and consumers to find authentic and beneficial ways to all the parties involved.

Beth Sidhu, Stagwell's Chief Brand and Communication officer explained the rationale behind inviting the various sports people to the event in a communique by the company.

“Sport Beach puts athletes and marketers together for real conversations – and serious play,” said Beth Sidhu. “Our attendees can expect Sport Beach to be a different kind of experience at Cannes Lions that capitalizes on the many intersections within sport, creativity and culture.”

Flau'jae Johnson continues to build her brand

After being an integral part of the national championship-winning LSU Tigers team in 2023 alongside teammate Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson quickly became one of the most marketable student-athletes in college sports.

Johnson, with a NIL valuation of $1.2 million (as per On3), has already capitalized on the rap side of her career to sign a record label deal with Jay Z's Roc Nation and her upward marketability trend continued with brand deals with Powerade, Mercedes-Benz and JBL Audio.

During an appearance on the "Stephen A. Smith Show," Johnson explained how she has navigated growing her brand in the NIL space and being professional while at it.

"I feel real strong about it. The money is a blessing, don’t get me wrong. I got to change my family’s life and invest in everything. But the thing for me is more so the accountability and building that business brand and trust," Johnson said.

"If you promote something and you do everything the way you’re supposed to do it, you’re gonna get more and more deals and more and more good karma. So for me, it’s handling my business and being a businesswoman. Not playing with people’s time."

Flau'jae Johnson is one of the most recognizable faces in college sports and she plays for one of the most NIL-heavy programs in the country, she is only bound to grow as a brand as she pursues both of her careers.

