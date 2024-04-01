LSU vs Iowa basketball injury report and predictions, April 1: Availability of Aneesah Morrow and more

In one of the biggest heavyweight games in the NCAA Tournament, the LSU Tigers face the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight. This championship game rematch will also have some players dealing with injuries.

Let's take a closer look at the injury report heading into tonight's game to see who may not be 100% for this matchup.

LSU vs Iowa basketball injury report

Last-Tear Poa, LSU

Junior guard Last-Tear Poa suffered a scary concussion during the SEC Tournament semifinals against the Ole Miss Rebels as she drew a charge and hit her head on the court hard. She was eventually stretchered off the court as she was not able to regain her balance. Poa returned for the NCAA Tournament's opening game and will be available for the Elite Eight game today.

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Junior guard Aneesah Morrow suffered an injury in the Sweet 16 against the UCLA Bruins as she was battling for position down low. She was accidentally shoved by Lina Sontag and remained down for a minute. However, she returned to the game and continued to play. Morrow will play against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Morrow has been a significant piece for the Tigers this season, averaging 16.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 32.6 minutes per game.

LSU vs Iowa basketball prediction

This game is going to be incredibly close as the spread currently is sitting at 1.5 points, favoring the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Tigers have done very well throughout the NCAA Tournament, but there is a reason why Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes were a top seed in the tournament while LSU is a third seed.

The Hawkeyes have played a better brand of offense throughout the tournament and should be able to continue scoring at will. Clark and the rest of this Iowa team have been clicking at the right time and should be able to cover the spread as well as win this game to advance to the Final Four.