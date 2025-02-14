Lucy Olsen Stats Tonight: How did Iowa Hawkeyes star fare vs Rutgers? (Feb. 13) 

Lucy Olsen had one of her best outings as the Iowa Hawkeyes (18-7, 8-6 Big Ten) held the fort against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15, 2-12 conference) 55-43 on Thursday.

Before the game, coach Jan Jensen promised fans a heated contest on her Instagram story. Olsen delivered it by scoring a game-high 27 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block on 11-of-19 shooting.

It took a minute for the hosts to gain their shooting touch as no player other than Olsen made a field goal for the entire first quarter. The Villanova transfer posted eight points on 3-of-4 shooting.

The remaining cast went 0-for-9. Hannah Stuelke added two free throws as Iowa trailed 10-14 after the first.

In the second quarter, Lucy Olsen again scored eight of the Hawkeyes' next 10 points, giving them a one-point lead (19-20) in under two minutes. While the home team continued to struggle, their defense restricted Rutgers to just 2-of-11 shooting for a 28-22 lead at the break.

Olsen briefly took the role of the distributor to get her team going in the second half. She recorded all three of her assists in a five-minute stretch. Sydney Affolter scored six and Hannah Stuelke made a layup off her dimes.

The mid-range expert scored four quick points in the ending minutes of the third, giving Iowa a 46-37 lead. The fourth was the least productive 10 minutes from both the teams, resulting in a combined 15 points off five field goals. Olsen scored two points in the stretch.

Sydney Affolter highlights growth in Lucy Olsen's game

Sydney Affolter, who recorded a 10-point and 14-rebound double-double in the contest, praised Olsen's altered approach with Iowa. The guard said that the team has united to reflect their belief in Olsen's skillset since she arrived in the summer.

"I think just the confidence aspect," Affolter said postgame. "I think we all really poured into her how good she was as soon as she stepped into campus and the kind of shots she could make. So, just really giving her the confidence and knowing she can hit those shots."

Affolter also added that the team's offense has matured with the season, resulting in more easy-flowing shots for Lucy Olsen.

Olsen and Co. will look to keep their winning streak alive when they take on the No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes next at Value City Arena on Monday.

