Magician Oz Pearlman stuns Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and more with pinpoint March Madness predictions

Nobody but Oz Pearlman saw all No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament lined up for the Final Four in the 2025 March Madness. Appearing beside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Clark Kellogg on March 20, Oz The Mentalist predicted Duke, Auburn, Florida and Houston competing for the championship game.

He also accurately predicted the teams' routes to the semifinal contests while pointing out that St. John's would be a bracket-buster over Arkansas in the opening round.

"Our bracket buster Arkansas beating St. John's, a two gets taken by a 10," he said. "Florida will beat Texas Tech, Duke will beat Alabama today, watch. Houston will beat Tennessee, Auburn will beat MSU.

"Four No. 1 seeds make it to the Final Four for the first time since 2008 – in 17 years, mark my word (pointing at Barkley)."

It was not the only trick Oz Pearlman had up his sleeve. He correctly guessed the players both Ernie Johnson and Clark Kellogg were thinking about at the time and also predicted Kenny Smith's ATM pin.

Known for his mind-reading performances, Pearlman has garnered a name in the world of golf, basketball and football. During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" last year, he wrote down the names of the top 13 picks in the 2024 NFL draft three minutes before its commencement.

Not only did he correctly predict names like Caleb Williams and Brock Bowers, but he also anticipated Michael Penix Jr.'s selection by the Atlanta Falcons.

Oz Pearlman predicted North Carolina to win the 2017 March Madness

As top Division I teams battled for the 2017 NCAA championship, Oz Pearlman gave his take for the March Madness winner on "Today." He put his answer in a riddle and sealed it in an envelope in front of the audience and hosts.

After North Carolina took home its sixth NCAA title, he appeared on the show again, showcasing that he was right all along.

This year, Oz Pearlman has Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils winning it all in March Madness. Duke will face Houston in the Final Four on Saturday in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

