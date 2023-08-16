WATCH: Mecole Hardman gets mind blown over Jets Super Bowl LVIII prediction by mentalist Oz Pearlman in viral video

If you are Mecole Hardman, it is never too early to start about the New York Jets winning Super Bowl LVIII. After all, even with all the focus on Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the offense, this is a guy who has achieved the Holy Grail more than the others. He is a reigning Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.

That is why, it was appropriate that he was called by Oz Pearlman, the mentalist who came to have fun with the Jets players as part of Hard Knocks' second episode. He called Mecole Hardman to the front and asked him to select a jigsaw piece. He got a couple of pieces in both hands.

Then the magician asked him to chuck one and keep one. The player kept one and to everyone's suprise but Pearlman's it was the exact piece that completed a New York Jets jigsaw that the mentalist had brought with him. If that was shocking, there was more to come.

Oz Pearlman asked Mecole Hardman for his Super Bowl prediction. It was taken as a given that the New York Jets will be there, given Hard Knocks was featuring them. The wide receiver chose San Francisco 49ers as the NFC team they would face for the Lombardi Trophy. He then said, when asked by the performer, than the final score would be 31-21 in favor of the Jets.

Pearlman then turned he completed jigsaw around, which was resting on the easel untouched by the mentalis, and revealed that it was the exact score that he had predicted as well. Mecole Hardman, along with all of his Jets teammates, look suitably flabbergasted by the power of the magician's efforts.

Mecole Hardman brings the Super Bowl LVIII winning mentality to this team

As the mentalist carried on with his performance, it provided a segue for others to look into the Jets' Super Bowl LVIII winning mentality. If they are to win this season, they need hardened performers.

Sure, they have got Aaron Rodgers and other offensive weapons. Garrett Wilson is a star and reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are veterans with experience playing with the quarterback. But Mecole Hardman is a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Kansas City Chiefs, which is more than the former Green Bay Packers quarterback has in his career.

One suspects that if the Super Bowl-winning prediction is to come true, the former Chiefs wide receiver will have an important part to play in conveying that winning mentality to the team.