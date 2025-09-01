Mom Larsa Pippen and son, Justin Pippen, hyped as Scotty Pippen Jr shares snaps from recent workout session

Scotty Pippen Jr., son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, received encouragement from his mother, Larsa, and brother, Justin Pippen, after sharing snapshots from a workout session on Instagram. Pippen Jr. is preparing for his third season with the Memphis Grizzlies, aiming to secure a more prominent role.On Sunday, the NBA guard uploaded a set of images, revealing his grueling workout routine. The post was captionless and only had an hourglass emoji. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPippen Jr. did an array of workouts and drills - from strength and conditioning exercises, alongside his younger brother Justin, who plays for the California Golden Bears.Their mother, Larsa, commented with two fire emojis.Screenshot via Instagram (@spippenjr/IG)Justin Pippen reposted the images on Instagram story.Image credit: @justinpippen/IGPippen transferred to Cal this summer after spending his freshman year at Michigan. He played 28 games for the Wolverines without starting any.He announced his intention to transfer days before Michigan's NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen loss to Auburn. Two weeks later, Pippen committed to Mark Madsen's program.Justin Pippen plays On the Clock with teammate Rytis PetraitisRytis Petraitis, who joined the Golden Bears last season, helped fans get to know newcomer Justin Pippen by playing a fun segment on Instagram. The On the Clock segment showed Pippen taking lots of shots while quickly answering personal questions. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPetraitis led the interview and kicked things off by asking who Pippen’s favorite artist was. The sophomore guard answered:&quot;Drake.&quot;Petraitis followed up by inquiring about Pippen’s favorite video game. Pippen, without hesitation, responded: &quot;2K.&quot;Pippen had to think for a moment when asked about his favorite movie before naming Jim Carrey starring &quot;The Truman Show.&quot; Lastly, when asked about his favorite NBA player, he named Kobe Bryant.Justin Pippen will play for California, which finished 14-19 last season. Coach Mark Madsen is confident in Pippen’s ability to elevate the team's performance.&quot;Justin is a dynamic guard who plays the game with poise, creativity and confidence,&quot; Madsen said. &quot;He's a skilled playmaker who can score at all three levels. ... Our Cal Family is going to love having Justin wearing the Blue and Gold.&quot;Pippen is aiming for a breakout season after his freshman year at Michigan wasn't as impactful as he might have hoped.