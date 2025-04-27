Scottie Pippen shouts out son Scotty Pippen Jr for 30-point masterclass in tough loss to OKC Thunder: "Legacy isn’t inherited"

NBA legend Scottie Pippen showed love to his son, Scotty Pippen Jr., following his impressive showing on Saturday. The Memphis Grizzlies played their last playoff game of the season after the OKC Thunder swept them in four games. While Grizzlies fans are sad to see their team go home, Pippen was insanely proud of his son for still putting in a solid effort.

Looking at Pippen Jr.'s numbers on Saturday, he put up a double-double performance, which proved that he's capable of being more than a role player, especially since it was a playoff game. Scotty added 30 points and 11 rebounds to try and keep their postseason alive.

Regardless of the loss, Scottie Pippen appreciated his son's efforts and gave him a shout-out on social media. Like every boy would want to hear from their father, Pippen expressed how proud he was, on X, formerly Twitter:

"You didn’t just show up," Pippen wrote. "You showed out. Legacy isn’t inherited... it’s built. Proud of you, son."

Scottie Pippen's wife Larsa Pippen proud of son Scotty Pippen Jr.

The Memphis Grizzlies' season is over after the OKC Thunder's clean sweep in four games. While it may not be something to celebrate, we learned that Scotty Pippen Jr. can take over games when needed.

While Scottie Pippen expressed his pride on social media, his mother, Larsa Pippen, also felt the same way and showed her appreciation on Instagram.

"I'm proud of my son (Scotty Pippen Jr.)," Larsa wrote. "He's one of the best point guards in the league! You had a great season my love."

Larsa Pippen's Instagram Stories

Scotty Pippen Jr. performed admirably in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steals. His postseason performance against the OKC Thunder is beyond impressive compared to his regular-season numbers.

Having that in mind, there's a chance that the Memphis Grizzlies might utilize Scottie Pippen's son more in the coming seasons. If Pippen Jr. manages to recreate his playoff performance in the regular season next year, he might end up being like his father, who was underpaid for someone putting up star numbers.

