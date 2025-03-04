Nancy Lieberman Award 2025 finalists: Full list of women's point guards selected ft. Paige Bueckers, Olivia Miles and more

As the 2024-2025 college basketball season is entering its latter stages, finalists for several major awards have been narrowed down. The same can be said for the annual Nancy Lieberman Award, which recognizes the best point guard of overall campaigns. The candidates for the crown were at 10 back in February, but a month later, it's since been finalized to just five standouts.

The Nancy Lieberman Award, which has been in inception since the 1999-2000 season, is inspired by the namesake's unparalleled leadership as a floor general and playmaking skills during her time as a player. For any individual who possesses these traits, they are awarded with the trophy as the best point guard in the nation for a certain year.

Ever since 2014, it's been members from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame staff and the Women's College Basketball Coaches Association that determine the victor.

Here's a closer look into the five finalists for the 2025 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award.

2025 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year award finalists

#1. Paige Bueckers (UConn Huskies)

In her fourth and likely final stint with the current No. 3 UConn Huskies, Paige Bueckers is showcasing once again to the world the kind of offensive juggernaut she truly is.

On the campaign, she is averaging a team-high 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.1 steals per contest as she has led the Geno Auriemma-coached squad to its fifth straight Big East conference regular season championship, with aspirations of a fifth straight conference tournament title and a first and only national championship.

#2. Olivia Miles (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)

Olivia Miles - Source: Imagn

As a one-two punch alongside sophomore sensation Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles has been on a tear throughout the year to cap off her four-year collegiate stint on a strong note.

For the season, Miles is tallying 16.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, a team-high 5.9 apg and 1.4 spg. She has been integral towards the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish's run, which has recently brought home the ACC regular season title as co-champions.

#3. Kiki Rice (UCLA Bruins)

Providing steady backcourt play for standout stalwart Lauren Betts is junior Kiki Rice, who has bedazzled the college basketball scene with her dynamic play on both ends of the floor.

For the year, she is posting 13.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.4 apg and 1.6 spg for the No. 4 UCLA Bruins. Despite a dominant start to the season that saw them consistently atop the national rankings, Rice and Co. have slightly cooled off, as they now aspire for a successful postseason run.

#4. Georgia Amoore (Kentucky Wildcats)

Georgia Amoore. - Source: Jacob Kupferman, Getty

Crafty finishes, knockdown scoring and shifty handles have been the trend for Georgia Amoore throughout her five years as the Kentucky Wildcats' floor general.

On the year, she is leading her team in points and assists with 18.8 ppg and 6.9 apg to go with 2.1 rpg and 1.0 spg. This has helped her squad to a current No. 12 national ranking, with the aim of more success in the SEC postseason.

#5. Rori Harmon (Texas Longhorns)

Her stats may not be up to par with the rest of the finalists, but Rori Harmon's leadership is defined by team success, which has led the Texas Longhorns to the top with a No. 1 national ranking.

For the season, she is posting 9.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 6.1 apg and 2.3 spg. Harmon was one of the focal points towards the Longhorns bagging the 2025 SEC regular season title.

Who do you think should win the 2025 Nancy Lieberman Award? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

