NBA insider points out potential Bronny James advantage if Dan Hurley is hired as Lakers HC

The Los Angeles Lakers are zeroing in on Dan Hurley as their top candidate for the vacant head coaching position, with a substantial long-term contract reportedly in the works.

Hurley, renowned for his back-to-back national championships and sophisticated offensive strategies, has been the front-runner since the beginning of the Lakers' search, despite the team interviewing several other candidates.

LeBron James, one of the Lakers' star players, has expressed admiration for Hurley's offensive acumen. If James decides to return to L.A. during free agency, the Lakers might use their 55th overall pick in this month's NBA draft on USC freshman guard Bronny James, LeBron’s son.

This scenario makes Hurley an even more attractive candidate, as he would be tasked with developing Bronny’s professional skills. Hurley offers a unique advantage for developing Bronny, potentially strengthening the team's prospects.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski highlighted the Lakers' interest in Hurley, noting,

"The idea of Bronny James and the Lakers... Who better, potentially, than Dan Hurley to be the development coach to lead his growth? You talk about X's and O's, player development — there's been more than one coach who talk about the sophistication of UConn's offense."

"I've had more than one coach who has said: 'This would really translate to our league.' Rob Pelinka has recognized that, and from Day 1 for this Lakers' search, it has been Dan Hurley."

Preliminary contact has already been made between the Lakers and Hurley, with a massive contract offer expected soon. Meanwhile, LeBron James faces a significant decision regarding his future. He has a $51.4 million player option for the next season, which he must exercise by June 29. If he opts out, he could sign a three-year deal worth up to $164 million.

Dan Hurley has finished his sixth season as Connecticut’s head coach. He has a 141-58 record and led the Huskies to consecutive national titles. Before being hired in March 2018, UConn had two straight losing seasons and did not advance beyond the second round of the NCAA tournament since 2013-14.

The Lakers, fresh off a 47-35 season and a first-round playoff exit to the Denver Nuggets, are aggressively pursuing Hurley for their vacant head coaching position. This move comes 20 years after the Lakers' attempt to hire Duke's Mike Krzyzewski with a record-breaking contract in 2004, a bid that ultimately failed.

The current landscape of college athletics, especially the demands of NIL fundraising for non-power football schools like UConn, has intensified, making such moves more appealing for coaches.

Dan Hurley spent the first nine years of his career at St. Benedict’s Prep and later went on to revive the fortunes of Wagner and Rhode Island. Throughout his time at UConn, he has won 70.9% of games overall and 12 NCAA tournament games consecutively with double-digit margins.

