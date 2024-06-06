UConn’s Dan Hurley reportedly the front runner to land ‘massive’ Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job: Report

Dan Hurley led the UConn Huskies to back-to-back NCAA Tournament titles after a dominant 2024 March Madness run. Hurley has become a top name in the college basketball head coaching market.

While the 2x national champion is preparing for a 3-peat, a new twist has developed regarding his future at UConn. The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly eyeing Hurley to fill the vacant head coach position in the organization.

Dan Hurley reportedly negotiating a massive, long-time deal with the Lakers

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that the Lakers are currently targeting Dan Hurley as the franchise's next head coach.

"The Los Angeles Lakers are targeting Connecticut’s Dan Hurley to become the franchise’s next coach and are preparing a massive, long-term contract offer to bring the back-to-back national champion to the NBA," Woj wrote on X.

As of now, general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss have begun preliminary contact with Hurley. However, the discussions are expected to escalate soon between the two sides.

The report comes as a shock, considering former Duke Blue Devils star J.J. Redick was viewed as the primary candidate to land the Lakers' head coach job. Wojnarowski also reported that the Lakers plan to sign Hurley on a massive, long-term deal this summer.

With Kansas' Bill Self at over $10 million a year without any recent championship win, plus the UConn HC looking to three-peat, it would take no less than a contract worth at least $15 million a year to lure Hurley away from UConn. The official contract details are yet to be revealed.

Could Dan Hurley leave UConn for the Lakers?

Hurley has grown the UConn Huskies program since signing with the program back in 2018. Over the past six seasons, Hurley has undoubtedly taken UConn to great success.

The Huskies have earned four consecutive bids to the NCAA Tournament under Hurley's leadership. Apart from winning two national championships, Hurley has also brought one conference and one regular season championship to Connecticut.

Hurley has the potential to become one of the greatest college basketball head coaches of all time in the 2024-25 season. After all, the Huskies are projected to complete a 3-peat under Hurley's leadership.

