“Need some Cooper Flagg 1s”: UConn's Liam McNeeley demands special kicks from $4.8 million NIL-valued star’s collection of $6.5B worth sports brand

Duke Blue Devils swingman Cooper Flagg is one of the frontrunners for the National Player of the Year award in the 2024-2025 season. This is due to his stellar performances and growing stardom, which has transcended his team to the No. 2 national ranking with postseason play ahead while his NIL value continues to grow, which is now valued at $4.8 million per On3.

The same can be said for his UConn Huskies counterpart and former Montverde Academy teammate, first-year forward Liam McNeeley. While the latter will most likely not take home the Player of the Year nod, which looks reserved for either Flagg or Auburn Tigers' Johni Broome, McNeeley has carved out his outstanding season in the Big East conference.

It can be assumed though that the former high school running mates have kept a close contact with each other. This is evident with Flagg's most recent Instagram post on Tuesday, March 4, which features his endorsement of sportswear brand New Balance, a company with a net worth of $6.5 billion per Forbes, with the caption:

"Always keeping me fresh @newbalance."

McNeeley then jokingly commented:

"I need some Cooper Flag 1s."

(image credits: @cooper_flagg on Instagram)

The UConn freshman first attended J.J. Pearce High School at the start of his secondary studies. McNeeley then made a name for himself when he transferred to John Paul II High School and posted stellar numbers through his time there. For his last year, he moved to Montverde Academy, where he and Flagg garnered success together, most notably being named as 2024 McDonald's All-Americans.

In Flagg's case, a signature sneaker is likely in the works given the stature he has garnered throughout his first and likely only stint with the Jon Scheyer-coached squad. If there's any indication for a future shoe line is that the Maine, New York native will have to make it into the league first before New Balance bestows him with his own signature shoe, seemingly much to the delight of McNeeley.

Liam McNeeley notches his seventh Big East conference Freshman of the Week nod

Expand Tweet

While Cooper Flagg has bedazzled the college basketball landscape and is touted as the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft should he opt to forego his college eligbility, his former teammate Liam McNeeley has followed suit in bunches. Recently, it's been announced that the UConn Huskies standout just got his seventh Big East conference Freshman of the Week award for the week of March 4.

This is the spitfire scorer's third straight as of late, where he hopes he can maintain his high-level play against the 20th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles at home on Wednesday, March 5. Flagg and the rest of the Duke Blue Devils, meanwhile, are preparing for their final regular season game versus the UNC Tar Heels on the road on Saturday, March 8.

