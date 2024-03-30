NIT Final Four 2024 schedule: Locations, date, TV channels, tickets and more explored

As college basketball enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the climax of the NIT Final Four 2024, the excitement reverberates through the air with the promise of thrilling matchups and intense competition.

North Texas won the­ National Invitational Tournament championship last year, beating UAB 68-61 to win its first title­. Mean Green guards Kai Huntsberry and Tylor Perry led the­ team, as it finished with a season re­cord of 31-7.

Fans are excited for this ye­ar's Final Four. Seve­ral squads have displayed fierce compe­tition at the 2024 NIT Tournament. North Te­xas advanced to the finals following a close se­mifinal game against Wisconsin. Meanwhile, UAB triumphe­d over Utah Valley in an exciting ove­rtime matchup.

As fans gear up for the upcoming showdowns, details regarding the schedule, locations, TV channels and ticket information are given below to ensure they don't miss a moment of the action-packed tournament.

NIT Final Four 2024 Schedule

The NIT Final Four 2024 promises a riveting schedule packed with intense basketball action. Here's a breakdown of the matchups and timings:

Semifinal Matches: Tuesday, April 2

Indiana State vs. Utah

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+, and Sling

Georgia vs. Seton Hall

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN2, ESPN+, and Sling

Championship Game: Thursday, April 4

Final ShowdownTime: 7 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Exclusively on ESPN, ESPN+ and Sling

NIT Final Four 2024 Locations

The NIT Final Four 2024 is set to captivate fans as it descends upon the historic Butler University's Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

How to Buy NIT Final Four Tickets 2024

Procuring NIT Final Four tickets for the 2024 men's tournament involves adhering to outlined procedures by the NIT Committee. Host institutions/conferences administer the tournament per specifications and the NIT Host Operations Manual.

Prospective hosts undergo evaluation by the NIT Board of Managers, considering criteria such as specifications, hotels, airline service, attendance history and financial responsibility.

Fans can engage in the ticket exchange through NCAA-approved platforms like PRIMESPORT, ensuring a safe environment for buying and selling tickets. PRIMESPORT offers ticket packages and single-game tickets, with a fan marketplace displaying available tickets and prices.

What are the cheapest NIT Final Four tickets?

When seeking affordable NIT Final Four 2024 tickets, platforms like Gametime offer options with prices starting at reasonable rates. Per SeatGeek, the cheapest NIT tickets start at $83, averaging $205.

TicketSmarter notes a contrast in prices between men's and women's Final Four and championship tickets. Women's tickets start around $114, reaching up to $1,200, whereas men's Final Four tickets run approximately $555.

NIT Final Four locations history by year

Since 1985, the National Invitation Tournament Final Four has traversed various cities. Traditionally hosted at Madison Square Garden, the tournament embraced rotation from 2023. Notable venues include Lexington, Dallas, New Orleans and Kansas City.

In 2024, Butler University's Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will host the championship. The shift from Madison Square Garden mirrors the NCAA Tournament's format, aiming to offer unique experiences.