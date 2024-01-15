In Photos: Indianapolis International Airport gets into 2024 NBA All-Star spirit with indoor full-length court setup

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is almost a month away, and Indianapolis is already welcoming fans to the city. The Indianapolis International Airport has installed a full-length basketball court.

The court is made in the dine-in area of the airport to welcome fans and visitors for the All-Star Weekend. There is no telling if the design used is the same as the one that will be used for the ASG.

The installation of the court has certainly added to the excitement for fans when they arrive for the star-studded event.

The All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 18, but the All-Star Weekend celebration will start on Feb. 16. The weekend will witness events like Celebrity All-Star Game, Rising Stars Challenge, NBA Slam Dunk Contest and 3-Point Contest. In the end, the All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 18 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.

This is the second time that Indiana will host the All-Star Weekend. The first time it held an All-Star Weekend was in 1985 in the Hoosier Dome.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are leading in the second fan return of the All-Star voting. LeBron leads the West with 3,096,031 votes, and Giannis leads the East with 3,475,698 votes.

The NBA is planning to go back to the old-style East vs. West format for the All-Star Game this season. Usually, the jersey for the star-studded event is unveiled only a few weeks before the All-Star Weekend. However, it seems like the jersey has already leaked online.

The leaked images show a minimalistic design. The jerseys are red and blue for West and East and have a vertical long strip design. The long strips match the Indiana Pacers’ strips on their past jerseys.

There is All-Star written in text on the chest, and below it, the NBA logo is placed inside a star as well. At the top of the right chest plate, the jersey also features a Jumpman logo.

At the back of the jersey, on the top, the same NBA logo inside the star is used but is filled with blue and red. The back features the number and the name of the All-Star player.

In terms of aesthetics, the jersey design is elegant and eye-catching with its simplicity. However, what remains confusing is the absence of "East" and "West" from the jersey. Usually, if it is East pitted against West, the jerseys have the conferences written on them.