"No let up, never lost focus": St. John's HC Rick Pitino lauds Dan Hurley's UConn following back-to-back national championship win 

UConn secured their second consecutive NCAA championship title in 2024 by defeating Purdue with a dominating 75-60 victory. Led by head coach Dan Hurley, the Huskies displayed dominance throughout the tournament. They earned praise from other basketball personalities like Draymond Green and most recently, St. John's head coach, Rick Pitino.

Pitino talked about how focused UConn was throughout the tournament. He took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote:

"Congratulations to Big East member UConn on an incredible back to back championship. No let up, never lost focus and sustained your play at both ends like true champions. Much respect n [and] much admiration."

The Huskies' path to victory was marked by dominating performances which started from the first round. Furthermore, Hurley's tactics were outstanding, with Draymond Green comparing him with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Entering the tournament as a top seed in the East region, UConn defeated Stetson by a huge margin (91-52). This momentum was carried into the second round where they defeated Northwestern, 75-58.

As the tournament progressed and UConn reached the Sweet 16, they defeated San Diego State, 82-52. Advancing to the Elite Eight, they beat Illinois, 77-52. They then beat Alabama in the Final Four, 86-72 to reach the Finals against Purdue. And the rest is history.

This marked their program's sixth NCAA championship after winning it in 1998, 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2023. Beyond their NCAA success, UConn also dominated the Big East conference, where they finished at the top spot with an impressive 18-2 conference record. They also won the Big East championship against Marquette to further solidify their 2023-24 season.

Is Dan Hurley leaving UConn after two consecutive NCAA championships?

Purdue v Connecticut

Despite rumors previously linking Dan Hurley to the coaching position at Kentucky, he has confirmed his commitment to UConn. Amidst the speculations, as Kentucky's head coach John Calipari left the job, Hurley made it clear that he intends to remain with the Huskies and go for the third consecutive national championship title.

UConn has the utmost confidence in Hurley, supporting him to the fullest with a six-year, $32.1 million deal after their 2023 NCAA title win. With a salary of $5 million per season, his contract reflects how important he is for UConn's project and future.

