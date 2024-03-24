Oakland's Jack Gohlke breaks unique Steph Curry record amid sensational March Madness run

Jack Gohlke has made headlines by breaking a remarkable record previously held by basketball legends like Steph Curry, Roburt Sallie and Brady Heslip. Gohlke surpassed the record for most 3-point field goals in his first two career NCAA Tournament games.

Gohlke had a remarkable game against Kentucky on Thursday. He scored 10 three-pointers.

Gohlke continued his performance in the following game against NC State. Despite the OT loss, he added six three-pointers to his total. Gohlke broke the NCAA record for the most three-pointers scored in the early rounds of the tournament by making 16 in just two games.

Moreover, Gohlke joined an elite group of players in NCAA history by becoming the fifth player to score 10 or more three-pointers in an NCAA tournament game.

However, despite his exceptional performance, Gohlke fell short of breaking the record for most three-pointers in an NCAA tournament game, which is still held by Loyola Marymount’s Jeff Fryer with 11 shots from beyond the arc.

Jack Gohlke is averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists this season.

During 2007–08, Steph previously held the 162 three-pointer record. Interestingly, Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark recently surpassed Curry's record in the Women's NCAA division.

Clark's 163rd three-pointer in a game against Penn State elevated her to the pinnacle of NCAA three-point shooting, surpassing both Curry and McGhee.

Jack Gohlke's remarkable NCAA tournament and Oakland's gritty spirit

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Jack Gohlke characterized his team, Oakland, as a "gritty team."

He emphasized their ability to thrive in challenging situations. Reflecting on their recent upset victory as the 23rd 14-seed to defeat a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament, Jack Gohlke expressed confidence in their collective belief and trust to deliver crucial plays.

"We're just a gritty team and we've played a ton of close games this year," Gohlke affirmed. "We just know that we trust in each other and believe in each other to make the big plays. We've done it all year so why not do it in the next game, so I think that is what it boils down to."

Jack Gohlke put on a show in the NCAA Tournament. From downtown, he hit 10 threes worth 30 points. He also made two free throws. Interestingly, Gohlke never took a single shot inside the lane. For the whole season, a stunning 98% of his atte­mpts were from the 3-point arc. He made just eight 2-pointers all year.