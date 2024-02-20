What happened to Pat McAfee Show on ESPN? Why is it not on today?

Pat McAfee has done a commendable job in growing his eponymous program. The sports-centric conversations with his co-hosts and their interviews gave them a massive following, bringing them to various platforms like DAZN and SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio.

However, joining ESPN’s roster of shows has been the crowning glory for McAfee and his crew. It brought them from online media sensations to every television in the United States.

They’re getting serious money, too, because the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported that McAfee will receive $17 million annually from his ESPN contract.

Why is Pat McAfee Show not on ESPN today?

But the streak of shows they’ve done throughout their inception will end starting February 19. Their followers don’t have to fret because it’s not a permanent hiatus. Instead, it’s a scheduled break, as tweeted by ESPN Public Relations.

The post reads:

“PROGRAMMING ALERT: @PatMcAfeeShow will be off air on a scheduled break from Feb. 19-March 1. @Sportscenter will air from noon-3p on ESPN during the show’s break.”

The 12-day break coincides with the NFL’s offseason after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. It’s also a well-deserved break for Pat McAfee, who also does ESPN College GameDay and commentary for World Wrestling Entertainment.

Pat McAfee Show schedule

Aside from McAfee, his fellow sports fans turned co-hosts have become household names in sports media. But with this scheduled break, they will air new episodes starting March 4 from noon to 2 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN and noon to 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and YouTube.

The show will return to its regular weekday broadcasts before the 2024 NFL league year starts on March 13. But before that day, reports about potential free agent signings and salary cap casualties will swirl, proving that NFL coverage is a year-round cycle.

The Pat McAfee show started on September 9, 2019, on the Westwood One radio network. Its gradual success brought the program to CBS Sports Radio, Sirius XM, and now, ESPN. They have maintained a YouTube channel with close to 2.5 million subscribers.

The program airs on weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. ET from an Indianapolis, Indiana location affectionately called the “Thunder Dome.”

The Pat McAfee Show has been subject to controversy

McAfee conducted exclusive interviews with four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers on Tuesdays throughout the NFL season. While getting the quarterback’s commitment strengthened McAfee’s clout, he later revealed that he pays Rodgers for those appearances.

Coincidentally, Rodgers has been the focal point of some controversial moments within the show. Aside from propagating false information about vaccines, Rodgers also accused late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel of allegedly being a visitor to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

That allegation from Rodgers prompted Pat McAfee to issue a public apology to Kimmel on January 3, a day after Rodgers made the accusations.