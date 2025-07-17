"One of the best spots I've been in": Arkansas transfer addition Nick Pringle in awe of John Calipari following move from South Carolina 

Nick Pringle is a huge fan of John Calipari. The Arkansas transfer paid tribute to his new coach in an interview with Hogs+, which was posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Ad

Pringle joined the Razorbacks through the transfer portal after spending one season with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Based on his answer, it's evident that Calipari was the main reason why Pringle moved to Arkansas ahead of the 2025-26 NCAA season.

Ad

Trending

"It’s been amazing just to be able to come here and work out for a guy like Coach Cal," Pringle said. "Just to see him and his methods of teaching and seeing it translate with the younger guys and me being at different spots, it’s easy to compare, you know.

"This is definitely one of the best spots I’ve been in and I’m just happy to see the journey. For it to be July, I’m excited where we’re at."

Ad

Nick Pringle has changed schools several times, with Arkansas being his fourth stop in the NCAA. He started his career at Wofford in the 2020-21 season before moving to Alabama. He then played two seasons with the Crimson Tide before transferring to South Carolina ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Pringle was a key player for the Gamecocks last season, starting 32 games in his senior year. He was South Carolina's third-leading scorer, averaging 9.5 points per contest. Pringle was also the Gamecocks' second-leading rebounder, averaging 6.3 boards per game. Only Collin Murray-Boyles had more rebounds than Pringle in South Carolina's lineup last season.

Ad

Nick Pringle part of John Calipari's newest recruits at Arkansas

Arkansas coach John Calipari went to work this offseason after several players left his team following the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign. Boogie Fland, Adou Thiero, Johnell Davis, Jonas Aidoo and Zvonimir Ivisic all departed the Razorbacks after they lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari directs play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the West Regional semifinal round of the 2025 NCAA tournament. Photo: Imagn

Calipari bolstered his lineup through the transfer portal, securing the commitments of big men Nick Pringle and Malique Ewin. The former Kentucky coach also signed three top high school prospects for Arkansas, adding five-star guards Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, and four-star wing Isaiah Sealy to the Hogs' roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here