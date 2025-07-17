"One of the best spots I've been in": Arkansas transfer addition Nick Pringle in awe of John Calipari following move from South Carolina 

Nick Pringle is a huge fan of John Calipari. The Arkansas transfer paid tribute to his new coach in an interview with Hogs+, which was posted on Instagram on Wednesday.
Pringle joined the Razorbacks through the transfer portal after spending one season with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Based on his answer, it's evident that Calipari was the main reason why Pringle moved to Arkansas ahead of the 2025-26 NCAA season.
"It’s been amazing just to be able to come here and work out for a guy like Coach Cal," Pringle said. "Just to see him and his methods of teaching and seeing it translate with the younger guys and me being at different spots, it’s easy to compare, you know.
"This is definitely one of the best spots I’ve been in and I’m just happy to see the journey. For it to be July, I’m excited where we’re at."
Nick Pringle has changed schools several times, with Arkansas being his fourth stop in the NCAA. He started his career at Wofford in the 2020-21 season before moving to Alabama. He then played two seasons with the Crimson Tide before transferring to South Carolina ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
Pringle was a key player for the Gamecocks last season, starting 32 games in his senior year. He was South Carolina's third-leading scorer, averaging 9.5 points per contest. Pringle was also the Gamecocks' second-leading rebounder, averaging 6.3 boards per game. Only Collin Murray-Boyles had more rebounds than Pringle in South Carolina's lineup last season.
Nick Pringle part of John Calipari's newest recruits at Arkansas
Arkansas coach John Calipari went to work this offseason after several players left his team following the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign. Boogie Fland, Adou Thiero, Johnell Davis, Jonas Aidoo and Zvonimir Ivisic all departed the Razorbacks after they lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Calipari bolstered his lineup through the transfer portal, securing the commitments of big men Nick Pringle and Malique Ewin. The former Kentucky coach also signed three top high school prospects for Arkansas, adding five-star guards Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, and four-star wing Isaiah Sealy to the Hogs' roster.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here