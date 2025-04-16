Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Nika Muhl and other Huskies’ wholesome montage from WNBA draft warms UConn fans’ hearts: “Family reunion”

The UConn Huskies, led by Paige Bueckers, are riding high on their recently concluded successful season. On April 6, the Huskies beat defending national champions South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59, claiming their 12th national championship, in the 2025 March Madness.

On Monday, several members of the Huskies, both past and present, attended this year's WNBA Draft given that many were vying for a spot in the league. The Huskies' social media team posted an Instagram reel on Tuesday, showcasing moments from the event.

College basketball fans shared their reactions to the montage featuring the likes of Nika Muhl.

"WNBA Draft orrrr family reunion," one wrote.

"No 'cause why was I actually crying," another shared with a crying emoji.

"I love you my family, Huskies forever," another user wrote with emojis.

"The tears were flowing," a fan commented.

Others supported the Geno Auriemma-coached program for what the future holds for them without Paige Bueckers.

"HUSKY NATION BEEN UP FOR THESE PAST TWO WEEKS," one fan exclaimed.

"Year after year. Decade after decade. Top to bottom. We have the best. Always a team. Beautiful spirits. Love you, Huskies!!," another posted with heart-shaped hand emojis.

"I'm going to miss them at UConn but bringing that support to the W this season!," a fan said.

The Huskies rounded out their national championship berth in the 2024-25 campaign with an overall 37-3 record and an unbeaten 18-0 during this year's Big East conference.

Headlined by Paige Bueckers' No. 1 pick selection, three UConn Huskies were picked in the 2025 WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA Draft, was picked up by the Dallas Wings, Two of her teammates were also picked. Guard Kaitlyn Chen was selected with the No. 30 pick by the Golden State Valkyries, while senior Aubrey Griffin was picked No. 37 overall by the Minnesota Lynx.

The Huskies will have to defend their national championship throne without the aforementioned veterans, who are moving to the WNBA. Next year, they will be led by the likes of incoming sophomore star Sarah Strong and the returning Azzi Fudd who will be playing out her final year of college eligibility.

