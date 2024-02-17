Paige Bueckers stats: How did the Huskies guard perform against Hoyas on her senior night?

Paige Bueckers was box office during her senior night. There was much anticipation leading up to the Huskies' Big East conference matchup versus the Hoyas.

It wasn't because of Geno Auriemma and UConn's ongoing 37-game winning streak against Georgetown. It was due to what Bueckers would announce during her senior night speech in front of a sold-out 10,299 seater Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

The six-foot-zero guard from Edina, Minnesota, excelled in her freshman season, winning all of the top college player of the year awards, but faced hurdles, including knee injuries and a torn ACL, limiting her junior season.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted college basketball, impacting players' eligibility. Paige Bueckers, due to pandemic-related missed seasons and injuries, has the option to extend her college career to a fifth or even a sixth year.

After the aforementioned game, the red-shirt junior expressed her verbal commitment to return to UConn for her senior season, in what will be her fifth year in Storrs, Connecticut.

She decided against entering the 2024 WNBA draft, where the Huskies star guard was projected to be selected in the top-3 in the first round.

"I know everybody wants me to address the elephant in the room," Bueckers said.

"Unfortunately, this will not be my last Senior Night here at UConn. I'm coming back." - she added while announcing her commitment to play another year for Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies

How did Paige Bueckers perform against Hoyas on her senior night?

In Paige Bueckers' first full season since returning from an ACL injury in Aug. 2022, she's averaging 20 points (shooting 54.1% from the field, 44.1 % from the 3-point area), 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

One of the biggest draws in college basketball, men's and women's, Bueckers was in for an emotional night against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The 2021 National Player of the Year started strong on Friday. She had 13 points and six assists, to lead her team in the first half. Thanks to her strong performance, the UConn Huskies built a dominating 46-20 lead against Georgetown..

Paige Bueckers ended the night dropping a stat line slightly above her season average. In 32 minutes of action, the Huskies star scored 21 points, dished out eight assists, grabbed three rebounds and deflected three steals.

She shot 7-of-19 from field and knocked down 3-of-8 3-pointers.

Overall, it was a memorable night for Paige Buckers and UConn fans. They secured a victory and got the commitment from one of college basketball's best stars to play another season in Storr.