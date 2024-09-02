PHOTO: Iowa teammates Lucy Olsen, Jada Gyamfi, and Taylor McCabe enjoy summer in colorful outfits

As Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin ease into their rookie WNBA season, Jada Gyamfi is transitioning to a veteran-like role at the Iowa Hawkeyes. She has been part of the Hawkeyes' most memorable two-year run and has two years of college eligibility left.

With the college basketball season still a couple of months away, Gyamfi enjoyed a sunny day outing with teammates Lucy Olsen and Taylor McCabe. While Olsen was dressed in all black, Gyamfi and McCabe donned a mix of Iowa's yellow, black and white.

Taylor McCabe and Jada Gyamfi will both embark on their junior year this season. They came off the bench in their initial years and will seek a starting role this year.

Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen is set for her fourth year of college basketball. She has a significant starting experience, playing 105 games for the Wildcats. She is coming off her career-best averages of 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals on 43.8% shooting from the field.

McCabe averaged 3.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists last season while playing less than 8 minutes per game. Gyamfi garnered 1.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 4.0 minutes.

Jada Gyamfi and Taylor McCabe will spearhead a new era for the Iowa Hawkeyes

Despite the exit of Clark, Martin and Gabbie Marshall, one of the biggest changes in the Hawkeyes program came through Lisa Bluder's retirement. She announced her departure after 24 years of leadership, pinning her long-time assistant Jan Jensen as the new head coach.

Jensen has been a staple within the Hawkeyes program, known for her recruitment acumen and player development skills. Through her new role, she not only plans to put her own ideology and methods into practice, Jensen also aims to continue the culture that Bluder had cultivated in the recent years.

This is exactly where Jada Gyamfi and Taylor McCabe will step in. They are among the handful of Hawkeyes with the experience of playing under Bluder and will act as Jansen's bridge for the new players.

While it will ease Jan Jensen's role, it can also help Gyamfi and McCabe learn the ropes of leadership, which is something they will need to solidify significant starting minutes.

