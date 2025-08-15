  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • PIC: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder flaunts her lean physique after following her "reverse diet"

PIC: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder flaunts her lean physique after following her "reverse diet"

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 15, 2025 04:23 GMT
Miami v California - Source: Getty
Haley Cavinder playing for Miami Hurricanes - Source: Getty

Former Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder is one of many athletes who showcase their fitness journey on social media. On Thursday, Haley posted a picture on their Instagram story flaunting her lean physique, which she attributed to a reverse diet.

Ad

Cavinder uploaded a mirror selfie of herself in sports outfits, highlighting her toned abdomen and sculpted figure.

"Feeling good on my reverse diet (we increase on Monday)," the text caption read.

Cavinder also credited her progress to her coaches, Kathryn and Kendra (@kk_fit_), who are known for their expertise in fitness and nutrition guidance. Their Instagram page has almost a million followers.

"Abs are made in the kitchen," another overlay stated.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot via Instagram (@cavindertwins/IG)
Screenshot via Instagram (@cavindertwins/IG)

Haley Cavinder played her final year of collegiate basketball at Miami last season. She has since amassed a massive social media following and regularly shares information on fitness routines and food choices. The reverse diet, which she emphasized, entails a gradual increase in calorie intake to boost metabolism while minimizing fat gain.

Ad

Despite her playing days being over, Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna still maintain a rigorous fitness routine to sustain their physiques and promote wellness among their fans.

Hanna jokingly roasts Haley Cavinder for leaving passport in bathroom drawer

After her engagement to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson in April, Haley Cavinder moved in with him in Dallas. She returned to Florida last weekend to celebrate her sister Natalie Cavinder's birthday and stayed at Hanna's apartment.

Ad

Following a few days of shared living with family, Cavinder left for Dallas but forgot her passport in a bathroom drawer. Hanna found the passport while cleaning out her old apartment and playfully roasted her sister in a TikTok on Thursday.

"I had to come back to my old apartment because I had to clean it out and Haley left everything for me because she's twin sister of the year," Hanna said in the video. "So I'm snooping around her bathroom in, like, the back drawer. I just found her passport. She literally was going to leave her passport here.
Ad
"So if anybody ever wants to call me the dumb twin again, you're welcome. Haley, call me for a week. I don't want to tell her I'm posting this, but I'm sorry. She's a certified dumb twin ... Also, goodbye to my old apartment. We've had so many good memories here."

Although the Cavinder twins no longer live together, they share a joint social media presence and business ventures.

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications