PIC: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder flaunts her lean physique after following her "reverse diet"

Former Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder is one of many athletes who showcase their fitness journey on social media. On Thursday, Haley posted a picture on their Instagram story flaunting her lean physique, which she attributed to a reverse diet.Cavinder uploaded a mirror selfie of herself in sports outfits, highlighting her toned abdomen and sculpted figure.&quot;Feeling good on my reverse diet (we increase on Monday),&quot; the text caption read.Cavinder also credited her progress to her coaches, Kathryn and Kendra (@kk_fit_), who are known for their expertise in fitness and nutrition guidance. Their Instagram page has almost a million followers.&quot;Abs are made in the kitchen,&quot; another overlay stated.Screenshot via Instagram (@cavindertwins/IG)Haley Cavinder played her final year of collegiate basketball at Miami last season. She has since amassed a massive social media following and regularly shares information on fitness routines and food choices. The reverse diet, which she emphasized, entails a gradual increase in calorie intake to boost metabolism while minimizing fat gain.Despite her playing days being over, Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna still maintain a rigorous fitness routine to sustain their physiques and promote wellness among their fans.Hanna jokingly roasts Haley Cavinder for leaving passport in bathroom drawerAfter her engagement to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson in April, Haley Cavinder moved in with him in Dallas. She returned to Florida last weekend to celebrate her sister Natalie Cavinder's birthday and stayed at Hanna's apartment.Following a few days of shared living with family, Cavinder left for Dallas but forgot her passport in a bathroom drawer. Hanna found the passport while cleaning out her old apartment and playfully roasted her sister in a TikTok on Thursday.&quot;I had to come back to my old apartment because I had to clean it out and Haley left everything for me because she's twin sister of the year,&quot; Hanna said in the video. &quot;So I'm snooping around her bathroom in, like, the back drawer. I just found her passport. She literally was going to leave her passport here.&quot;So if anybody ever wants to call me the dumb twin again, you're welcome. Haley, call me for a week. I don't want to tell her I'm posting this, but I'm sorry. She's a certified dumb twin ... Also, goodbye to my old apartment. We've had so many good memories here.&quot;View on TikTokAlthough the Cavinder twins no longer live together, they share a joint social media presence and business ventures.