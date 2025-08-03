  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder turns heads at Cowboys training camp twinning with TE in white

Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder turns heads at Cowboys training camp twinning with TE in white

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 03, 2025 17:43 GMT
Jake Ferguson&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder
Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder. Credit: Haley/Instagram

Jake Ferguson didn’t just suit up for work on Saturday. He made a public declaration of love. The Dallas Cowboys tight end posted an Instagram story showing himself and fiancée Haley Cavinder both dressed in white during training camp in Oxnard, California.

Ad

His caption said it all:

“MY WIIIIIIIIFE.”

Cavinder, a former college basketball star and rising entrepreneur, matched Ferguson’s practice gear with a sleek all-white outfit.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jake Ferguson&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder
Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder

The moment, captured in a casual snap on the training grounds, was more than just style. From a quiet beginning via social media DMs to a high-profile engagement this April, Ferguson and Cavinder have become an NFL couple with a growing spotlight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jake Ferguson's fiancée details outfit choice for Cowboys camp visit

Haley Cavinder didn’t just show up to support Jake Ferguson. She arrived in style. Alongside her twin sister Hanna and Ferguson’s mother, Cavinder was seen prepping for the camp visit in a behind-the-scenes social media clip.

She opted for a curated mix of modern athletic wear and effortless flair.

Ad
"Okay, so we are in Oxford, California to go camping to see (Ferguson), and we're gonna give you guys our outfit of the days," she said. "My top is from All The Ways by Revolve, my pants are Superdown — they're kind of baggy — and then I have white Under Armour shoes on, my favorite."
Ad
Ad

The visit was just another addition to a busy offseason full of milestones for the couple. Ferguson signed a four-year, $52 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid tight end in franchise history for the Cowboys.

While Ferguson’s future is tied to the field, Cavinder continues to expand her empire. After concluding her college basketball career, she and her sister transformed their on-court success into a business portfolio.

It includes a TikTok following in the millions, brand deals with major athletic companies, including an activewear line launched in partnership with Under Armour.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications