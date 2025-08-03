Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder turns heads at Cowboys training camp twinning with TE in white

Jake Ferguson didn’t just suit up for work on Saturday. He made a public declaration of love. The Dallas Cowboys tight end posted an Instagram story showing himself and fiancée Haley Cavinder both dressed in white during training camp in Oxnard, California.His caption said it all:“MY WIIIIIIIIFE.”Cavinder, a former college basketball star and rising entrepreneur, matched Ferguson’s practice gear with a sleek all-white outfit.Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley CavinderThe moment, captured in a casual snap on the training grounds, was more than just style. From a quiet beginning via social media DMs to a high-profile engagement this April, Ferguson and Cavinder have become an NFL couple with a growing spotlight.Jake Ferguson's fiancée details outfit choice for Cowboys camp visitHaley Cavinder didn’t just show up to support Jake Ferguson. She arrived in style. Alongside her twin sister Hanna and Ferguson’s mother, Cavinder was seen prepping for the camp visit in a behind-the-scenes social media clip.She opted for a curated mix of modern athletic wear and effortless flair.&quot;Okay, so we are in Oxford, California to go camping to see (Ferguson), and we're gonna give you guys our outfit of the days,&quot; she said. &quot;My top is from All The Ways by Revolve, my pants are Superdown — they're kind of baggy — and then I have white Under Armour shoes on, my favorite.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe visit was just another addition to a busy offseason full of milestones for the couple. Ferguson signed a four-year, $52 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid tight end in franchise history for the Cowboys.While Ferguson’s future is tied to the field, Cavinder continues to expand her empire. After concluding her college basketball career, she and her sister transformed their on-court success into a business portfolio.It includes a TikTok following in the millions, brand deals with major athletic companies, including an activewear line launched in partnership with Under Armour.