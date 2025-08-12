  • home icon
  "We stick together": Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder reacts to twin Hanna Cavinder's beachy snaps with her "girl gang" on IG

"We stick together": Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder reacts to twin Hanna Cavinder's beachy snaps with her "girl gang" on IG

By Salim Prajapati

Published Aug 12, 2025 03:56 GMT

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 12, 2025 03:56 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Greenville Regional-Miami (FL) vs LSU - Source: Imagn
Ex-Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder - Source: Imagn

The Cavinder twins, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, were in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on the weekend to celebrate their sister Natalie Cavinder's birthday.

On Monday, Hanna posted a carousel of images on Instagram from the festivities.

"Girl gang with the same last name," she captioned.
The post featured photos of Hanna with her sisters, Haley, Natalie, Brandi and Brooke, enjoying the weekend at their beach home. All five sisters styled it out with poise in chic outfits flapping in the tropical heat of Fort Lauderdale.

In the comments section of the post, Haley, along with other Cavinder sisters, gushed over the pictures.

"we r sistas we stick together," Haley wrote.
"cheeta sistas," Hanna replied.
"We love the four seasons!!!" Brooke also added.
"I love my sisters!!!" Natalie chimed in.
"My chickie 4L," Brandi commented.
Screenshot via Instagram (@hanna.cavinder/IG)
Screenshot via Instagram (@hanna.cavinder/IG)

Hanna and Haley Cavinder spent two seasons playing basketball at Miami before calling time on their collegiate careers in March. The twins exhausted their NCAA eligibility after the Hurricanes failed to make it to the NCAA Tournament last season.

In a video posted on Instagram, the twins gave a glimpse of their day back in Florida.

"We are back in Florida, we just finished cardio, and we are here to celebrate Natalie's birthday," Cavinder said. "Brooke is here to pick us up, because we are going to go to Mat Pilates and kind of start the day off, but it's kind of cloudy here, hopefully it gets sunny, but let's go celebrate Nat this weekend."
Haley Cavinder flaunts her engagement ring in recent Instagram post

Hanna's twin sister, Haley Cavinder, also shared snaps of her weekend on Instagram, including pictures of her massive engagement ring from her fiancé, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

"sista for sista," she wrote.
It was a compilation of photos and videos, showing familial bonding amongst the Cavinder sisters as they gathered for a birthday celebration. In a few of the pictures, Haley proudly displayed her diamond engagement ring.

The 5-foot-6 former Miami Hurricanes guard is preparing for her wedding to Jake Ferguson, who proposed to her in April. She has been transparent about the planning process, often sharing updates with her fans on social media, but the date remains undisclosed.

