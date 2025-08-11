IN PICS: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder shows off her big rock as she & twin, Hanna, celebrate the weekend with sisters

Former Miami basketball star Haley Cavinder showed off her engagement ring while celebrating the weekend with her sisters, including Hanna. The twins returned to Florida on Saturday, where they ended their college careers, to celebrate their sister Natalie Cavinder's birthday.Haley shared a carousel of photos and videos of the group on Instagram, including an image of herself holding a glass of champagne with the ring in full view.&quot;sista for sista 🤏🏻🤏🏻🤏🏻,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA couple of photos showed Cavinder taking mirror selfies with her twin Hanna, and the shots also captured her diamond sparkler. The remaining pictures showed the sisters enjoying food and spending time together.Haley Cavinder was proposed to by her NFL boyfriend, Jake Ferguson, in April. At Fort Myers Beach in Florida, the Dallas Cowboys tight end got down on one knee and asked the question. Cavinder shared photos and videos of the special moment all over social media.The pair started dating two years ago, and since then, have often shared glimpses into their lives with fans. Cavinder has also been spotted at many Cowboys games to support Ferguson.Haley Cavinder shares first Cowboys camp visit with fiancé Jake Ferguson in OxnardNow that her college career is over, Haley Cavinder has all the time in the world to meet her fiancé, Jake Ferguson, at his workplace. Last week, she checked out the Dallas Cowboys' training camp in Oxnard, California, with her twin sister, Hanna, and Ferguson's mom, Dawn Thomas.In a video shared on TikTok, Cavinder documented how she spent her day in California. She started her day by riding a vintage Bronco with Hanna to a coffee shop and then proceeded to the Cowboys' training camp, where she watched Ferguson in action.&quot;This is my first time visiting Jake in camp,&quot; Haley said in the video. &quot;The last two years I couldn't because of basketball season, practices, and summer practices, so I was really excited to see it all. Then we all went home and changed. ... Jake had an off day, so he got to come to dinner with us, and we went to this really yummy spot.&quot;View on TikTokThe Cavinder twins played their final year of college basketball with the Hurricanes last season. Haley averaged 18.2 points and 6.5 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to help Miami reach the NCAA Tournament.