Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, a Miami basketball star and social media influencer, showcased her new diamond engagement ring. She posted a series of photos posted to Instagram on Friday.

The college athlete posed in a white string bikini while displaying the sizeable oval diamond ring given to her by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

The photos featured Cavinder sitting on a lounge chair in front of a balloon sign that spelled out "engaged." In one image, she struck a sideways pose on her knees while making a kissy face and extending her left hand toward the camera. Another shot captured her seated with one knee up, deliberately positioning her hand front and center to highlight the diamond.

She posted the photos without any caption on her Instagram account, where she boasts over one million followers.

The pair started dating in September 2023. The pair met on social media after Ferguson allegedly sent Cavinder a direct message.

The couple went public with their relationship last year. On their first anniversary, Cavinder expressed her feelings on TikTok, writing:

"God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love 🤍."

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder's 'easiest love'

In a follow-up post to her engagement announcement, Cavinder described her relationship with Jake Ferguson as "the easiest love."

The engagement announcement generated reactions from across the NFL community. San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, former Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance, and Dak Prescott's wife Sarah Jane Ramos all offered congratulations.

For Cavinder, the involvement is in a period of transition in her sports career. She just finished her senior year at the University of Miami, where she averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Although deemed a possible second-round draft pick in the WNBA draft, Cavinder previously announced that she was retiring from basketball.

Jake Ferguson, on the other hand, hopes to rebound from a tough 2024 NFL campaign. Following Pro Bowl recognition in his second season with 71 receptions for 761 yards and five scores, the Cowboys' tight end was plagued by injuries last year. He ended up with 59 catches for 494 yards and no touchdowns.

