"Playing in the NBA has always been a lifetime goal of mine": Kansas star Johnny Furphy on his plans to go pro

The decision of a player to stay in the NBA Draft can often be a pivotal moment in their career, and such is the case with Johnny Furphy, the Australian sensation from the University of Kansas. He had an impressive showing in the NBA Academy games in July 2023, initially considered a top-50 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class.

However, Furphy’s freshman season with the Kansas Jayhawks proved to be a game-changer. He quickly became a fan favorite and was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. His development was faster than even the most optimistic scouts could’ve anticipated.

By the end of the season (in April), Furphy had decided to enter his name into the NBA Draft. Despite being considered a prospect who wouldn’t be one-and-done, Furphy was already done at Kansas after just one season. He announced his decision to stay in the NBA Draft on Wednesday and weighed in on his plans to go pro.

Trending

“Playing in the NBA has always been a lifetime goal of mine,” Furphy said in a statement, as reported by Henry Greenstein of KU Sports (via Clutch Points). "With that, I’ve decided that now is the time to pursue that dream. I can’t say thank you enough to Coach Self, the entire coaching staff, and every single person associated with our basketball program."

He added:

"I have the most amazing teammates I could have ever asked for and I want to wish them the best of luck going forward. And to Jayhawk Nation, thank you for being the greatest fan base in the world.”

Expand Tweet

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony shed light on Furphy’s decision, saying the 19-year-old had received the assurances he was looking for regarding his draft stock.

“He toyed with the idea of returning to Kansas,” Givony tweeted. “But ultimately got the assurances he was looking for regarding his draft stock.”

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "An athletic Klay": College hoops fans excitedly give comps for Johnny Furphy amid Kansas star's decision to remain in 2024 NBA draft

KU coach Bill Self says Johnny Furphy will remain in the 2024 NBA Draft

Kansas’ Johnny Furphy NBA at the Draft Lottery at McCormick Place West.

Johnny Furphy has decided to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft. Kansas coach Bill Self confirmed the news in a social media post, expressing support for Johnny's decision.

"We appreciate his contributions in the year that we had him,” KU coach Bill Self said (via journalist Henry Greenstein's X handle). “He has matured and accelerated at a very quick pace as a player during the past year. We understand and support Johnny’s decision. We should all be excited for him and look forward to following his progress as an NBA player."

Expand Tweet

The Australian native, who joined the Jayhawks late last offseason, has shown significant improvement during his time at Kansas. Furphy began the season in a bench role, averaging 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in his first 14 games.

ESPN's latest mock draft has him selected by the Orlando Magic with the 18th pick, while CSW Mock has him going 33rd overall to the Milwaukee Bucks. It will be exciting to see his progress as an NBA player.

Also Read: "I'll always be a Jayhawk": Johnny Furphy pens goodbye note for Kansas Nation after announcing his 2024 NBA Draft declaration

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback