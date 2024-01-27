Montverde Academy power forward Cooper Flagg is an exciting high school prospect with immense potential. His talents have caught the attention of fans and NBA players alike, including Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

Flagg, 17, has turned heads with his play, and the five-star Duke commit has earned high praise from former Blue Devil Tatum.

“He’s probably ahead of me [at this age],” Tatum said of Flagg, via Chad Finn of The Boston Globe. “I wasn’t nearly as athletic when I got into college. It took me a little bit longer.”

While impressed by Flagg's size and skill, the young prospect's other quality left the biggest mark on Tatum.

“I just like how he had an edge about him, a toughness,” Tatum said. “He was going at guys and trying to go at the best players and trying to block shots. I just loved how he competed.”

Tatum got an up-close look at 6-foot-9 Cooper Flagg last September, leaving his basketball camp highly impressed with the young gun.

The Maine-born small forward already shows the promise of a future star. Flagg has committed to join Duke, exciting Blue Devils fans eager to see his development. With his impressive skills and maturity, Flagg could follow Jayson Tatum's path from touted Duke recruit to NBA stardom.

Cooper Flagg tops McDonald's All-American Game rosters

Duke signee Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 ESPN 100, will headline the 47th McDonald's All-American Game. The teams, unveiled on ESPN's NBA Today, feature 19 of the top 21 prospects in 2024.

The Blue Devils, boasting the No. 1 2024 recruiting class, have two players selected. Flagg will be joined by fellow signee and No. 7 prospect Isaiah Evans on the East team.

Flagg became eligible for the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game when he reclassified in August 2022. After playing his freshman year at Nokomis Regional, the event on April 2 in Houston will now mark Flagg's national debut. With his immense talent, the top prospect in 2024 is set to shine on this stage.

Cooper Flagg leads the top-ranked, 20-0 Montverde Academy squad in points, rebounds, blocks and steals per game. He also ranks second on the team in assists, showing his all-around excellence.

