Projected lottery pick Dylan Harper reflects on potential team-up with Victor Wenbanyama ahead of NBA draft: "Something you think about every day"

If NBA mock drafts end up being accurate, Dylan Harper could be teammates with French phenom Victor Wembanyama. Harper is widely expected to go No. 2 on Wednesday, putting him on the San Antonio Spurs, who have Wembanyama as their centerpiece.

A night before the 2025 draft, Harper spoke about the possibility of playing alongside the 7-foot-3 center at the Spurs on ESPN's SportsCenter.

"I mean, I think it’s something you think about every day," Harper said, per On3. "I mean, in everyday life, just getting in the gym to really eating dinner, you’re going to think about it all day. So, I mean, just having this blessing to being able to be on the top stage is obviously a blessing.

"That would definitely be great, would definitely be a blessing to have the opportunity just because (Wembanyama and Stephon Castle) are two young players, young stars. You know, the rest of the team, from top to bottom, is really good. So, I mean, when you get to play with better players and the best of the best, it just brings out your best game."

Dylan Harper averaged 19.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for Rutgers last season. He declared for the draft on March 31 on "NBA Today." While Cooper Flagg is locked by most draft analysts as the No. 1 pick, the San Antonio Spurs at No. 2 is wide open with the likes of Harper, Kon Knueppel, Ace Bailey and Tre Johnson.

Analyst believes Dylan Harper is ideal fit for San Antonio Spurs' current roster needs

Amid trade rumors that the San Antonio Spurs are open to moving their No. 2 pick to acquire an established star, the Spurs may hold onto the pick and draft Dylan Harper.

ESPN draft analyst Jay Bilas believes Harper would be a good fit for the Spurs to strengthen their perimeter play.

"The Spurs need shooting. They could use another big guy to go along with Victor Wembanyama, but Harper is the second-best prospect in this draft," Bilas said, per an X post by Matt Guzman. "He’s a clear choice after Cooper Flagg for the #Spurs. If they trade (the No. 2 pick), whoever trades for it will select him."

The Spurs reportedly are not inclined to move the No. 2 pick as they see Harper as a good building block. They have another lottery pick at No. 14 to add more talent around Wembanyama.

