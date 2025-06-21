Victor Wembanyama picks Michael Jordan & LeBron James but snubs major GOAT candidate from his all-time starting 5

Victor Wembanyama was one of the star athletes on Friday's Fanatics Fest NYC held at the Javits Center in Manhattan. During his appearance at the sports convention, the San Antonio Spurs star sat down with Kevin Hart for a brief interview on his live "Cold as Balls" podcast.

Before leaving the stage, Hart asked Wembanyama to name his top five players of all time. However, the French national said that it would be difficult for him to name his top five, but he would instead reveal his starting five of all time.

Hart and the crowd accepted the Spurs star's response and waited eagerly for him to reveal his all-time starting five. Wemby named Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O'Neal. However, He snubbed a major GOAT candidate in his answer.

Victor Wembanyama left out the late great Kobe Bryant from his list. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP and 18-time All-Star, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

He is mentioned on equal footing with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, not only for the championships and accolades he earned in his career, but also for the significant impact he had on the sport and his phenomenal role in inspiring a whole generation of players to pursue basketball.

Kobe Bryant passed away on January 26, 2020, in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was accompanied by his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. all of whom also died in the accident.

Victor Wembanyama opens up on training with the Monks on his China tour

Earlier this month, pictures of Victor Wembanyama with a shaved head made the rounds on the internet. Later, it was revealed that the Spurs star was at a Shaolin temple and training with the monks while on his China tour.

On his appearance on "The Shop" and Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" podcast, Wemby shared that he visited the Shaolin temple in Dengfeng, China, with a Spurs strength coach.

"It was a great experience,” Wembanyama said. “My goal going there was to put my body through things that it’s not used to doing and allowing my range of movement and strength. This was probably as very different as possible from what I’m used to doing."

Wembanyama was on a roll before he was sidelined midway through the season with a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis. He averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.7 assist per game before being sidelined, but is expected to come back stronger next season.

