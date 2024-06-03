With the days ticking down towards the 2024 NBA draft, USC prospect Bronny James is one of the most highly scrutinized talents in the pot. His agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, said he would streamline the number of teams that LeBron James's son will work out with ahead of the draft.

On Fox Sports' "All Facts, No Brakes" show, analyst Rachel Nichols argued against Bronny James being picky about his NBA draft status and the teams that can draft him (30:00).

"Just two weeks ago he (Bronny) was saying how he just wanted to get to the league and didn't care about playing with his dad," Nichols said. "So, if he just wants to be in the league, why is he declining workouts? I don't know, but it doesn't shock me that they are trying to limit sort of who has access to him because that happens with players who can't afford to be choosy.

"And, well, Bronny cannot afford to be choosy in the traditional way where 'I'm so elite that I can only work out for two or three teams because I know the first person who gets a shot at me he's gonna want to take me.'"

Bronny James stays in the draft

Bronny James hedged his bets by both entering the transfer portal from USC and declaring for the draft in April, but after a strong showing in last month's NBA draft combine, he did not withdraw his name, foregoing his collegiate eligibility.

In the latest mock draft from ESPN draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, James will be picked No. 52 by the Golden State Warriors.

During an interview with ESPN, James's agent, Rich Paul set out the terms under which his client would be drafted.

"Bronny's (draft) range is wide," Paul said. "He's a really good prospect who has a lot of room for growth. It only takes one team. I don't care where that team is – it can be No. 1 or 58 – (but) I do care about the plan, the development, the team's strategy, the opportunity and the financial commitment.

"That's why I'm not doing a two-way deal (with Bronny playing in the G League). Every team understands that."

Bronny James has committed to the process of being a one-and-done prospect despite indications that he should have gone back to college basketball to refine his ability before going pro, and fans will continue to scrutinize his future intensely.

