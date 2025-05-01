Sacramento State guard Mikey Williams drops 2-word reaction to Coach Prime celebrating Shedeur and Shilo Sanders' NFL draft success 

Sacramento State star Mikey Williams posted an Instagram story praising the Sanders family. Deion Sanders posed with his sons, Shedeur and Shilo after they were drafted in the 2025 NFL draft.
The two Sanders brothers posted a frame with their father and legendary coach Deion Sanders, commonly known as "Coach Prime" in and around the circuit. Mikey Williams couldn't hold back his excitement as he reposted the photo.
"Legendary fr!!" the Sacramento State player captioned his Instagram story.
"Coach Prime" was seen celebrating with his sons after their signings in the NFL. While Shedeur got drafted by the Cleveland Browns, Shilo joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their mother, Pilar and sister Shelomi also joined the celebrations.
The draft had plenty of controversies this year, as Shedeur Sanders was a projected first-round pick, but he had to wait till the fifth round to eventually get picked by Cleveland. Meanwhile, Shilo was drafted, but the Buccaneers decided to sign him later, taking a punt.
Former four-star recruit Mikey Williams commits to Sacramento State
Mikey Williams has committed his future to the Sacramento State Hornets with three years of eligibility remaining. He previously featured for Central Florida. He will now be a part of the project led by coach Mike Bibby and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, the team's new general manager.
Shaq joined the program after his son, Shaqir, transferred from Florida A&M to Sacramento. However, the former NBA superstar and TNT analyst won't be taking a salary as he joined the role voluntarily.
Williams, a 6-foot-3 guard from San Diego, averaged 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last season for the UCF Knights. He featured in 18 games, averaging 14.0 minutes per game on the court. He shot 37.1% from the field.
The Hornets have never featured in the NCAA Tournament therefore, the program has made wholesale changes by bringing in Bibby, O'Neal and Williams to help the program improve.
The program finished dead last in the Big Sky Conference under former coach Michael Czepil, registering a 3-15 regular season record. They also lost in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament against Weber State.
It will be interesting to see if Mike Bibby and Shaquille O'Neal can improve Williams' game in Sacramento State as the program aims for better outcomes in the coming years.
