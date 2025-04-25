Shaq’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal reacts to Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah Arenas making steady progress after car crash

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me’arah O’Neal was full of support for Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah Arenas after it was confirmed that he was recovering from a car crash.
On Thursday, Apr. 24, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the five-star prospect was involved in a serious car crash and was hospitalized. Arenas was also reported to have been placed in an induced coma after the accident.
On Friday, Bleacher Report announced that Alijah Arenas was making progress in his recovery. O’Neal was quick to repost on her Instagram story as she seemed thankful for the encouraging news.
“💯🙏🏽” O’Neal wrote.
Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, had committed to play for the USC Trojans and is one of the top-rated recruits in the high school class of 2025. ESPN reported that Arenas did not appear to have suffered any broken bones as he showed progress in the last 24 hours. The 18-year-old is the second oldest of five children.
Me’arah O’Neal, who plays for the Florida Gators averaged 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists while shooting 42.5% last season. She also averaged 13.6 minutes in 35 games played, shooting 74.5% from the free throw line.
One of O’Neal’s most impressive performances came against Arkansas on Feb.4 when she put up a season-high 19 points in 22 minutes, beating her previous record of 18 points against Chicago State on Nov. 13.
Me’arah O’Neal announces she’s staying at Florida
Me’Arah O’Neal, the youngest daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, has made her plans clear ahead of next season. O’Neal expressed her desire to remain with the Florida Gators.
On April 17, she shared a video on Instagram as she hinted at her decision in a creative way that delivered the message. The video opened with the words, “I’m back," followed by a popular meme trend featuring Kodak Black and Kai Cenat's “I Don’t Go Anywhere.”
“runnin it back the gatorwayyy🐊🎱.” O’Neal wrote.
The clip was a highlight reel of Me’arah O’Neal’s freshman season, showing in-game action on the court. Her decision was immediately celebrated by family and fans alike. Her older sister, Amirah O’Neal, commented with a GIF of the Gators mascot to show her support.
Meanwhile, her brother Shaqir O’Neal took a different path. After playing two seasons at Texas Southern, he transferred to Florida A&M. There, he started 17 games and averaged 6.7 points in 17.1 minutes per game. However, his journey continues, as he’s reportedly set to transfer again, this time to Sacramento State.
