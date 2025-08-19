"She's just super tough, shifty, crafty": JuJu Watkins heaps praise for 5-star phenom Jezelle GG Banks

USC star JuJu Watkins has been impressed by Jezelle &quot;GG&quot; Banks, a five-star prospect in the 2027 class. During a conversation with Overtime Select on Monday, Watkins commended Banks for her exceptional talent.In an Instagram video, Watkins sat down with Jordyn Palmer, another highly touted high school player, for a candid discussion about various topics. Palmer asked Watkins about her impressions of the Overtime girls' squad and the players who had caught her attention during the OT's Takeover event in June.&quot;I think GG (Jezelle Banks),&quot; Watkins said. &quot;She's just super tough, shifty, and crafty. I'm excited to see her play again.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJuJu Watkins, who put up 23.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Trojans last season, coached one of the teams in the Overtime Select's Takeover against another squad coached by LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson.During the game, she adopted the moniker &quot;Coach JuJu&quot; and observed firsthand the talent of young hoopers like Banks and Palmer.Jezelle Banks participated in the OT Select Championship with Team YGE. She scored 51 points across three games. She's a guard for St. James Performance Academy, the Delaware state champion and is also her state's Gatorade Player of the Year.In the aforementioned interview, Watkins also recalled her favorite high school memory.&quot;My favorite memory was winning a state championship. It was just a really cool environment,&quot; she said. &quot;We played at the Kings Arena. All of our practice had led up to that point, so it was cool to just get the dub and celebrate.&quot;Five star Saniyah Hall explains JuJu Watkins' role in USC decisionJuJu Watkins might not play for the USC Trojans in the upcoming season, but her influence is already shaping the future of the program. Watkins suffered an ACL injury during March Madness last season, which sidelined her for the remainder of the tournament and is expected to keep her out for most of the next season.However, she has continued to impact the team, inspiring recruits like 2026 five-star forward Saniyah Hall to USC.&quot;We’re both very competitive,&quot; Hall told Sports Illustrated. &quot;(JuJu) wants to win, and I want to win, and I think that’s what it’s about (at the) end of the day: having fun and winning, winning a championship. That and being competitive, I’m looking forward to that.&quot;Watkins coached Hall during the Overtime Select's Takeover, providing Hall with direct exposure to Watkins' philosophy and competitive drive.