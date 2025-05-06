"So aura”: Kylie Feuerbach, Jada Gyamfi, and Gabbie Marshall gush over Caitlin Clark’s snaps from return to Iowa

Caitlin Clark made a triumphant return to Iowa on Sunday, leading the Indiana Fever to an emphatic win over Brazil's national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Clark shared snaps from that emotional homecoming on her Instagram account on Monday, drawing various reactions from her former Iowa teammates, including Kylie Feuerbach, Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall.

Ad

Clark posted photos of herself in action against Brazil, including her reaction to a long 3-pointer she buried in the second half. She also shared images of herself hanging out with fans and her teammates, warmly embracing Aliyah Boston, Gyamfi and Marshall in some of the snaps.

Ad

Trending

Clark wrote a short caption for her post, which has already generated more than 143,000 likes.

"Déjà vu... a special day," Clark wrote with a yellow-colored heart emoji.

Clark's post was also flooded with comments, including messages from her old friends at Iowa.

Kylie Feuerbach, Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall react to Caitlin Clark's Instagram post about her return to Iowa in an Indiana Fever uniform. Source: Instagram/@caitlinclark22

"Felt the aura of this post before I even opened the app," Kylie Feuerbach wrote.

Ad

"So aura fr," Feuerbach added.

"The best ever," Gabbie Marshall claimed.

"I love you so much!!!" Jada Gyamfi replied.

Kylie Feuerbach, Gabbie Marshall and Jada Gyamfi waged countless battles with Caitlin Clark during their time at Iowa. They helped the Hawkeyes reach the NCAA title game in back-to-back seasons. They fell short in their bid to capture the championship on both occasions, losing 102-85 to LSU in 2023 and suffering an 87-75 defeat against South Carolina in 2024.

Ad

Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall watch Caitlin Clark put on a show against Brazil

Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall watched Caitlin Clark's return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena live, nabbing courtside seats for the Indiana Fever's preseason showdown against the Brazilian national team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gyamfi and Marshall showed their support for the WNBA star, wearing gray hoodies with her iconic No. 22 jersey number emblazoned on their outfits. Clark didn't disappoint them and the other fans who were part of the soldout crowd in Iowa's home arena, producing an offensive masterclass against Brazil.

Clark punished the Brazilians' defense, scoring 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting. The majority of her points came from beyond the arc, with Clark going 4-of-6 from the 3-point area. She also had six boards, five dimes and one block in Indiana's 108-44 victory.

Clark and the Fever will conclude their preseason campaign on Saturday when they face the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena. Indiana will open its 2025 WNBA season on May 17 against the Chicago Sky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here