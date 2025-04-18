"Sounds like his father": Fans excited as LeBron James' son Bryce James officially signs for Arizona 

LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James, has signed up to play college basketball at the University of Arizona. On Thursday, the school's basketball program posted a video on social media confirming James' commitment.

The three-star guard announced his decision to join the Wildcats on Jan. 1, and he has now officially signed with the program.

A video featuring Bryce James sending a brief message to the fans was shared on Instagram.

"What's going on Wildcat nation? Can't wait to get there and start working," James said.

Fans wasted no time reacting to the news and expressing their thoughts in the comment section of the post.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

"Bro sounds like his father," one fan said.

"Bryce James, you are a Laker!" another fan wrote.

"Stay there for more than one year you don’t need to play with your dad," one fan added.

"Welcome to the family young man! Bear down," another fan wrote.

"LeSeed gonna bring us the chip," one fan said.

"Yes sir!!!!! The Striving For Greatness continues! Don’t Hate! CONGRATULATE!!! WTG BRYCE MAXIMILLION!!!!" another fan wrote.

Fans commented on Instagram (Source: @arizonambb/IG)

According to 247Sports, James is the 51st-ranked shooting guard in the country and the 33rd best player in California. Besides Arizona, he had received offers from schools such as Ohio State, Duquesne and USC.

Many believed that he would join the Trojans, his brother Bronny James' alma mater, but ultimately chose to commit to the Wildcats.

Analyst narrows down why Bryce James committed to Arizona Wildcats

Bryce James is heading to college to continue his basketball journey. The son of Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James is heading to the Arizona Wildcats to play under coach Tommy Lloyd.

247Sports analyst Jason Sheer reported that James was drawn to the program because of Lloyd's track record of player development and patience.

"James took an unofficial to Arizona and came away impressed with the overall campus and approach of the program," Sheer wrote.

Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports believes the young James will have to be given time to grow into his potential.

"[Bryce] may not be the dynamic athlete or playmaker some expect at first, but he is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill-set," Finkelstein wrote back in 2023.

"He possesses clear shooting potential with naturally soft touch, compact release, and the ability to make both 3s and pull-ups," he added.

James, who averaged 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in his senior season at Sierra Canyon, joins Brayden Burries, Dwayne Aristode and Brayden Burries in Arizona's incoming class.

