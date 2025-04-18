LeBron James' wife Savannah James reacts as younger son Bryce James officially signs with Arizona

Last year, LeBron James and Savannah James were celebrating the entry of their eldest child Bronny. Now, the couple are marking another milestone, this time for their younger son Bryce.
On Thursday, Savannah went on Instagram to share a post announcing that Bryce had officially signed with the Arizona Wildcats. In her story, the mother of three posted two heart emojis along with a bear emoji:
The Arizona commitment of Bryce, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of Sierra Canyon, was first announced by his father LeBron on Instagram back in January. Amidst offers from programs like Ohio State, USC, and Duquesne, Bryce decided to go with the Wildcats.
A few weeks after LeBron's announcement, the 17-year-old achieved his career high in scoring by tallying 16 points in a Sierra Canyon win over Georgia-based Grayson. It was an efficient accomplishment for Bryce as he shot 6-for-10 from the field (including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc) in just 17 minutes. Notably, he came off the bench for this game.
All in all, in his final season at Sierra Canyon, Bryce put up averages of 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He did beef up his resume with a state title, which Sierra Canyon won last month with LeBron and Savannah watching.
Bryce joins a loaded class of Wildcats recruits for 2025. Other young talents signed by Arizona include 5-star prospect Dwayne Aristode, forward Koa Peat, and guard Brayden Burries.
Savannah James once said about son Bryce's college career: "Your silent hustle has definitely not gone unnoticed"
While her husband broke the news of Bryce's Arizona commitment, Savannah had her own message to deliver to her younger son.
Around the time of LeBron's announcement, Savannah posted a message of support to Bryce ahead of his college career:
"So proud of you @_justbryce!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Your silent hustle has definitely not gone unnoticed!! I’m so excited for you and I can’t wait to cheer you on through this journey!"
Bryce's first game with the Arizona Wildcats will likely feature a Savannah James appearance — and, if fans in that game venue are fortunate enough, even a LeBron James cameo.
