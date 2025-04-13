South Carolina commits Ayla McDowell and Agot Makeer shine at Nike Hoops Summit despite Team USA's win over Team World

The South Carolina Gamecocks, coached by Dawn Staley, were not able to successfully complete their national championship repeat in the 2024-25 season. On Sunday, Apr. 6, the defending national champions were dethroned by the UConn Huskies through a disheartening 23-point defeat, 82-59, in the NCAA national title game of this year's national tournament.

Heading into their preparations for the 2025-26 campaign, there newly-minted commits in Ayla McDowell and Agot Makeer look like the future of the program, as the team looks to reclaim the championship gold.

Both HS standouts were part of the Team World Squad that competed in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit game on Saturday, Apr. 12. They showed their strengths as McDowell posted a team-high 15 points on an efficient 5-of-6 overall clip, four rebounds, one assist and a steal. Meanwhile, Makeer dropped five markers and four rebounds while playing exceptional defense with three steals and a block.

Although both high school prospects were born in the United States, both opted to represent their own countries. Makeer spent a greater chunk of her life living in Canada, through which she has earned the right to compete for the country internationally. McDowell, on the other hand, has opted to represent Brazil, her mother's country of origin.

With the two-way prowess both recruits hold, the future is definitely looking bright for South Carolina. Staley's squad was comprised this year of established veterans such as Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin, but names like those are expected to graduate. As such, the arrival of the Team World duo is coming at the right time for the team.

They will be joining the likes of MiLaysia Fulwiley and Joyce Edwards in next year's campaign as they aim for the program's fourth national title in their history, and potentially a third in the 2020's given that they won it all in 2022 and in 2024.

Ayla McDowell and Agot Makeer also participated in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game

On Apr. 1, both Ayla McDowell and Agot Makeer were also named as participants in the prestigous McDonald's All-American Game for its 2025 iteration. The annual showcase of some of the best high school players in the country saw both names in the fixture, as the former played for Girls West while the latter was rostered in Girls East.

Both McDowell and Makeer will now be part of the South Carolina Gamecocks following the 2024-25 season, where the team finished with a 35-4 overall record and 15-1 during SEC play.

