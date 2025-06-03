South Carolina’s Raven Johnson adores ex-teammate Kamilla Cardoso’s outfit 

Raven Johnson continues to shower love to former teammate Kamilla Cardoso on social media. The Chicago Sky player uploaded an image of her latest outfit on Instagram.
The big donned a white tee with a New York Yankees logo and a flouncy black mini skirt. She paired it with Air Jordans, a red Yankees baseball cap and a designer handbag.
As fans rushed to the comments section to compliment the big, her former South Carolina Gamecocks teammate also joined in, replying with a set of emojis.
It is not the first time the Gamecocks guard is hyping up Cardoso this offseason. Be it the WNBA player's beachy vacation, official team photoshoots, her birthday or a casual fit check post, Johnson has been all over the big's IG.
The pair's basketball bond began during their AAU days when they laced up together for the FBC Hunt.
The two then partnered at South Carolina in college, before Cardoso transitioned to the big league as the No. 3 pick last offseason. Since then, the guard-big duo has utilized social media to showcase their playful and supportive friendship.
Raven Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso led South Carolina to 2 NCAA championships
Raven Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso were a major part of two championship runs by South Carolina in the recent past. Not only did these runs help make Dawn Staley one of the best coaches in the league, but they also established the Gamecocks as a powerhouse program.
The duo played a small role in the school's 2022 NCAA championship run. Johnson averaged just 4.5 minutes of action while Cardoso logged in 13.3 minutes in backup roles.
The two were monumental in South Carolina's undefeated 2023-24 title run and establishing the roster as one of the best in WBB history.
Raven Johnson had an all-around impact as she averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals on 44.3% efficiency. On the other hand, Kamilla Cardoso led the team with 14.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg and 2.5 bpg on 59.4% shooting.
In its first season without Cardoso, the Gamecocks marked an NCAA championship game appearance. With the return of veterans like Johnson, the team has built significantly through the portal this offseason and will look to go one step further next year.
